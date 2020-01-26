'India truly extremist Hindu state in guise of democracy'
01:54 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said India was truly an extremist Hindu state in the guise of democracy.
In a statement on India’s Republic Day, he said Narendra Modi and RSS were working on the Hindu extremist agenda and crushing the rights of minorities in India, Radio Pakistan reported.
The Minister said the renowned world journal “The Economist” had also exposed India’s so-called democracy in its latest publication.
