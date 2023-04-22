Search

Pakistan PM, Turkish president exchange greetings on Eidul Fitr

05:54 PM | 22 Apr, 2023
Pakistan PM, Turkish president exchange greetings on Eidul Fitr
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and people of Turkiye on the eve of the Eidul Fitr.

The premier expressed the feelings in a telephonic conversation with Erdogan, besides offering prayers for the victims of the earthquake in south-eastern Turkiye and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to stand by Turkiye during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

President Erdogan warmly reciprocated PM Shehbaz's Eid greetings and conveyed his special fraternal feelings and affection for the people of Pakistan.

The Turkish President thanked Pakistan for standing with them in their hour of need during earthquake and conveyed that they will never forget its support and assistance.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciated the premier's visit to Turkiye in the aftermath of earthquake and said they will always remember the leadership Pakistan demonstrated.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and reiterated commitment to further advance these fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest particularly trade, economy, food security and green energy.

They reaffirmed their resolve to remain in close contact with each other on all important regional and global issues.

The prime minister also invited the Turkish President to visit Pakistan, which was accepted by him with deep appreciation.

