First Lady Bushra Bibi inaugurates Sufism research center, e-library (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Prime Minister's wife Bushra Bibi Saturday inaugurated the Sheikh Abul Hassan Shazli Sufism, Science and Technology Research Hub in Punjab capital.

State media reported that the Sheikh Abul Al Hassan Shazli Sufism and Research Center and its e-library are focused on research on Islamic history and social sciences.

During the inauguration ceremony, Bushra Bibi visited different sections of the research center and also addressed the significance of having such an institution that focuses on Islamic history and Sufi education besides social sciences and modern sciences. The center is the first of a kind that aimed to facilitate researchers and students to have access to them across the board, notwithstanding their financial standing.

The initiative of the Sufism center launched in the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Department of Higher Education upon the vision and special interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife.

Nadeem Mahboob, Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, while addressing at the inauguration gave the credit of establishing a research center to the vision and special attention of the First Lady Bushra Imran. The academic bloc of the research center would be established at the New Campus of GCU Lahore in Kala Shah Kaku at a cost of Rs100 million.

The Sufism center has been named after Shaikh Abul Hassan Ash Shadhili, the 13th-century Moroccan Islamic scholar and Sufi, who founded the Shadhili Sufi Order. Shadhili dedicated all his life to the service of religion, Islam, and mysticism.