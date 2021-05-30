PM Imran to take citizens' live phone calls today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accepting phone calls from the general public today at 4 pm.
Anyone wishing to ask the prime minister a question may put in a call at 051-9224900. Chairman Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran will listen to the public complaints via telephone on Sunday, May 30.
#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے ایک اور سیشن میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون عوام کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 30, 2021
وزیراعظم سے آپ کی گفتگو ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔
رابطہ نمبر :
051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/Wz84GYTgqP
The provincial ministers and special assistants will also accompany Khan during the live calls session. The last time the prime minister took calls from people on May 11.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app.
Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma ... 07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In an amazing new revelation, TV anchor Kamran Shahid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader ...
- PM Imran to take citizens' live phone calls today11:56 AM | 30 May, 2021
- First Lady Bushra Bibi inaugurates Sufism research center, e-library ...11:08 AM | 30 May, 2021
- ISI refutes allegations of attacking journalist Asad Toor, assures ...10:15 AM | 30 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 30 May 202109:38 AM | 30 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 May 202109:06 AM | 30 May, 2021
-
- Doppelganger alert: Aiman Khan’s lookalike spotted on social media06:20 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Esra Bilgiç starts shooting for her upcoming drama06:00 PM | 29 May, 2021
-
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021