PM Imran to take citizens' live phone calls today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accepting phone calls from the general public today at 4 pm.

Anyone wishing to ask the prime minister a question may put in a call at 051-9224900. Chairman Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran will listen to the public complaints via telephone on Sunday, May 30.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے ایک اور سیشن میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون عوام کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔



وزیراعظم سے آپ کی گفتگو ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔



رابطہ نمبر :

051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/Wz84GYTgqP — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 30, 2021

The provincial ministers and special assistants will also accompany Khan during the live calls session. The last time the prime minister took calls from people on May 11.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app.