Will Mohsin Abbas Haider remarry anytime soon?

Noor Fatima 11:36 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Source: Mohsin Abbas Haider (Instagram)

Nobody bounces back stronger than Lollywood singer-turned-actor Mohsin Abbas Haider. The Uddi Ja singer who started his career from Mazaaq Raat is now a household name in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity. While Haider contributed much to the industry with smash hits including Na Maloom Afraad, Load Wedding, and Meri Guriya, his personal life was troubled, to say the least.

For starters, Haider and his wife of four years Fatima Sohail announced divorce after the latter accused Haider of domestic violence and deciet. The news shocked the industry and the former couple's fans. Subsequently, the Ishq For Sale actor's career took a plunge after public scrutiny. However worse the situation became, the Meeras actor bounced back with Siyaani and manager to break many TRP records. 

Despite his gradual comeback to the screen, Haider's fans wonder whether he would he would remarry or not? To answer the most anticipated question, Haider made an appearance on Mathira's show to clarify whether he'd get hitched again or not.

"I am quite happy these days so I won't be bugging myself by pondering over this matter," Haider remarked.

"I'm a spontaneous individual and if someday I feel like getting married again, you'd get to know," he added.

Mohsin Abbas Haider Exclusive Interview | Mathira Show | Complete Show | 22nd Feb 2023

Mohsin Abbas Haider Exclusive Interview | Mathira Show | Complete Show | 22nd Feb 2023 | BOL Entertainment #MohsinAbbasHaider #MathiraShow #BOLEntertainment Watch Mohsin Abbas Haider in The Insta Show with Mathira This Wednesday At 9 PM Only on BOL Entertainment Abhi hamaray youtube channel ko subscribe karain: https://bit.ly/2OkzAK7 For Todays

On the work front, Haider was recently seen in Dil Tanha Tanha, Baddua, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Jo Na Mil Sakay, Siyani, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Load Wedding, Baaji, and Once Upon a Time in Karachi.

Hajra Yamin explains why she's working with Mohsin Abbas Haider despite his 'tainted past'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

