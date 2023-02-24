Will Mohsin Abbas Haider remarry anytime soon?

Nobody bounces back stronger than Lollywood singer-turned-actor Mohsin Abbas Haider. The Uddi Ja singer who started his career from Mazaaq Raat is now a household name in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity. While Haider contributed much to the industry with smash hits including Na Maloom Afraad, Load Wedding, and Meri Guriya, his personal life was troubled, to say the least.
For starters, Haider and his wife of four years Fatima Sohail announced divorce after the latter accused Haider of domestic violence and deciet. The news shocked the industry and the former couple's fans. Subsequently, the Ishq For Sale actor's career took a plunge after public scrutiny. However worse the situation became, the Meeras actor bounced back with Siyaani and manager to break many TRP records.
Despite his gradual comeback to the screen, Haider's fans wonder whether he would he would remarry or not? To answer the most anticipated question, Haider made an appearance on Mathira's show to clarify whether he'd get hitched again or not.
"I am quite happy these days so I won't be bugging myself by pondering over this matter," Haider remarked.
"I'm a spontaneous individual and if someday I feel like getting married again, you'd get to know," he added.
On the work front, Haider was recently seen in Dil Tanha Tanha, Baddua, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Jo Na Mil Sakay, Siyani, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Load Wedding, Baaji, and Once Upon a Time in Karachi.
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
