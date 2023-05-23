Search

Esra Bilgic is a vision to behold at Cannes film festival

Maheen Khawaja 07:07 PM | 23 May, 2023
Esra Bilgic is a vision to behold at Cannes film festival
Source: Esra Bilgic (Instagram)

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, renowned for her captivating portrayal of Halime Sultan in the acclaimed series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has taken the streets of France by storm as she graces the crosswalks of the country with her undeniable charm.

Currently, she is making waves at the 76th edition of the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, capturing the attention of onlookers with her impeccable style. On a delightful Monday, Bilgic took to her Instagram account to share a series of captivating pictures from her day out in Cannes, proudly including the hashtag 'Cannes Film Festival' in the caption.

Dressed in an elegant one-shoulder black dress that perfectly accentuated her figure, she effortlessly posed for the camera, emanating confidence and poise. Her ensemble was completed by translucent black leggings and stylish stilettos, complemented by an intricately designed black bun held together with a chic claw clip.

Later, Bilgic shared more captivating moments from a Nespresso event through her Instagram Stories. For this occasion, she opted for a stunning off-shoulder sequined black dress, further showcasing her impeccable taste in fashion.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

While her presence at this year's festival remains shrouded in mystery, fans and followers eagerly speculate on her role in the event. A curious user inquired, "Are you starring in a movie there?" Meanwhile, another user shared their opinion on her dress, commenting, "It looks like she's going to a hot funeral. I'm not entirely sure if the dress is appropriate for daylight, though."

Unfortunately, the comments section also attracted some negative remarks from Pakistani individuals, who expressed their misogynistic views by criticizing Bilgic for wearing "immodest" attire.

Esra Bilgic’s new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

