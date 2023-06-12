Hareem Farooq and Wahaj Ali tease fans with upcoming project

Hareem Farooq is a multi-talented artist in the Pakistani entertainment industry, who not only boasts an impressive acting career but is also a producer. Despite her success, Hareem remains grounded and is known for her humility and kind nature. Her fans adore her for her respectful behaviour towards everyone she interacts with, and she has many friends both within and outside the industry.

Recently, Farooq shared a captivating BTS picture on Instagram, featuring the dynamic duo in a black and white frame. Accompanying the photo was a heartfelt caption, hinting at the upcoming project "22 Qadam" featuring the Tere Bin sensation, Wahaj Ali.

'22 Qadam' ventures into uncharted territory, offering a distinct story and project that breaks away from the conventional dramas typically seen on television screens. Penned by Zeeshan Ilyas and directed by Anjum Shahzad, this drama promises a refreshing experience that will captivate viewers.

"Every project is a journey here’s me starting off with the tale of this one with my heart full of love, joy & gratitude. Here’s to new beginnings ✨ @wahaj.official" captioned the 31-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

Previously, Ali also posted a sneak peek into his poster with the caption " Revealing the first look of 22 Qadam. As a society, we need to promote women coming into all professional fields - from sports to sciences. The roots of 22 Qadam are embedded in inspiring and taking pride in the dreams and achievements of our women. Let’s pledge to change and take our first step towards 22 Qadam of success."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wahaj Ali (@wahaj.official)

Here's the official trailer of the drama serial:

Many fans expressed their excitement in the comment section.

On the work front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. Meanwhile, some of Farooq's famous serials include Pawnay 14 August, Janaan, Parchi, and Mausam.