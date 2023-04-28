Hareem Farooq dances her heart out at a friend's wedding

Hareem Farooq is a multi-talented artist in the Pakistani entertainment industry, who not only boasts an impressive acting career but is also a producer. Despite her success, Hareem remains grounded and is known for her humility and kind nature. Her fans adore her for her respectful behaviour towards everyone she interacts with, and she has many friends both within and outside the industry.

Her beauty and fashion sense have also garnered a lot of attention over the years. Her killer looks have earned her millions of fans, and her impeccable fashion sense is the envy of many. The 30-year-old actress regularly treats her fans to snaps from exotic destinations and showbiz events, giving them a glimpse into her glamorous life.

One of her distinctive traits is her ability to infuse life and fun into any event she attends. Whether it's a showbiz event or a friend's wedding, she always manages to bring her unique charm and energy.

Recently, the Diyar-e-Dil actress was seen at a friend's wedding where she stunned in a beautiful black outfit with gold work. Her hair and makeup were perfectly styled, and she danced with abandon alongside other guests. Her twirls and moves added an extra layer of excitement to the mehendi and made the event even more memorable.

The video blew up on the internet like wildfire and many fans and admirers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Some of her famous serials include Pawnay 14 August, Janaan, Parchi, and Mausam.