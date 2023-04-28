Hareem Farooq dances her heart out at a friend's wedding

Hareem Farooq is a multi-talented artist in the Pakistani entertainment industry, who not only boasts an impressive acting career but is also a producer. Despite her success, Hareem remains grounded and is known for her humility and kind nature. Her fans adore her for her respectful behaviour towards everyone she interacts with, and she has many friends both within and outside the industry.
Her beauty and fashion sense have also garnered a lot of attention over the years. Her killer looks have earned her millions of fans, and her impeccable fashion sense is the envy of many. The 30-year-old actress regularly treats her fans to snaps from exotic destinations and showbiz events, giving them a glimpse into her glamorous life.
One of her distinctive traits is her ability to infuse life and fun into any event she attends. Whether it's a showbiz event or a friend's wedding, she always manages to bring her unique charm and energy.
Recently, the Diyar-e-Dil actress was seen at a friend's wedding where she stunned in a beautiful black outfit with gold work. Her hair and makeup were perfectly styled, and she danced with abandon alongside other guests. Her twirls and moves added an extra layer of excitement to the mehendi and made the event even more memorable.
The video blew up on the internet like wildfire and many fans and admirers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.
Some of her famous serials include Pawnay 14 August, Janaan, Parchi, and Mausam.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
