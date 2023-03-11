Hareem Farooq stuns fans with latest video

Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani actor and model, has once again delighted her social media followers with stunning new photos. Her striking appearance has captivated millions of viewers, cementing her position in the spotlight.

With a keen eye for fashion, the 30-year-old frequently shares photos from her travels to exquisite locales and high-profile entertainment events.

Farooq recently delighted her fans with a black-and-white reel that exuded an 80s aesthetic. In the video, she posed and laughed while surrounded by an antique chandelier, all captured through the lens of the camera. The accompanying caption added to the overall allure of the clip. "Presenting in ankhon ki masti ✨ Thank you @sabooraly for directing and editing this amazing reel of me you are the best ???????? Lookout guys there’s a new director on the block ????"

As soon as Hareem posted the reel, it garnered thousands of likes in a few hours. Saboor Aly commented "Aisi heroine kisi kisi ko milti hai." and Saba Qamar commented "Oye hoye hoye" with fire emojis.

Some of her famous serials include Diyar-e-Dil and Pawnay 14 August, Janaan, Parchi, and Mausam.