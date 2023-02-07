Hareem Farooq’s new sun-kissed pictures leave fans in awe

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Hareem Farooq blessed feeds of her social media fans with new dazzling clicks.

The Parchi star has remained in limelight for her killer looks that raked millions of views over time.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the 30-year-old regularly treats her fans with snaps from foreign trips to exotic destinations, and even from showbiz events.

Lately, Hareem dropped her sun-kissed pictures on social media, leaving her fans swooning over her latest avatar. The clicks soon went viral on social media as fans poured love in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

She mesmerised fans in a lovely lilac velvet attire, flaunting her natural beauty with minimalistic makeup and a pair of light earrings that glow her character.

Known for her role in Diyar-e-Dil and Pawnay 14 August, she Janaan after Parchi. Some of her famous serials include Mausam, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Sanam.