Rupee depreciates against US dollar again

KARACHI – The rupee depreciated again US dollar, losing 0.11% in the inter-bank market during trading on Tuesday.
At around 1pm, the rupee was being quoted at 275.60 during intra-day trading, a decline of Rs0.30. However, earlier in the day it had improved. At around 10:30am it was being quoted at 274.20.
The local currency had also registered some improvement on Monday, closing at 275.30.
The depreciation comes as technical-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team are said to have concluded on Monday while policy-level discussions will start from Tuesday.
Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week’s strong economic data.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
