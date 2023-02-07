Junaid Niazi's daughter Ezza wins hearts with new video

Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Niazi has a habit of winning hearts with his videos featuring his family, particularly his darling daughter, Ezza, and has become a popular favourite among the netizens.

Niazi made a smashing entrance into the world of television drama with his debut performance opposite Yumna Zaidi in the series "Sinf-e-Aahan". His captivating acting abilities and charming good looks quickly earned him a huge fan base and widespread admiration from audiences.

This time the Hasrat actor took to his Instagram to post an adorable video of their father-daughter banter captioned "2nd Acting Challenge!!! What do you guys think who did better? Let us know in comments

His fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and many famous celebrities exclaimed their awe and filled the comments with heart emojis.

On the work front, Junaid has been appreciated for his performance in Paaristan and is recently appearing in the latest drama Sar-e-Rah.