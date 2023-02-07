Junaid Niazi's daughter Ezza wins hearts with new video

Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Niazi has a habit of winning hearts with his videos featuring his family, particularly his darling daughter, Ezza, and has become a popular favourite among the netizens.
Niazi made a smashing entrance into the world of television drama with his debut performance opposite Yumna Zaidi in the series "Sinf-e-Aahan". His captivating acting abilities and charming good looks quickly earned him a huge fan base and widespread admiration from audiences.
This time the Hasrat actor took to his Instagram to post an adorable video of their father-daughter banter captioned "2nd Acting Challenge!!! What do you guys think who did better? Let us know in comments
@junaidniaziofficial @ezzah.jj"
View this post on Instagram
His fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and many famous celebrities exclaimed their awe and filled the comments with heart emojis.
On the work front, Junaid has been appreciated for his performance in Paaristan and is recently appearing in the latest drama Sar-e-Rah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.