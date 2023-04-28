Pakistan sticks to neutral policy on Russia-Ukraine conflict, says FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has once again vowed its neutrality on ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukraine.
During a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday said that Islamabad was strictly following a neutral policy.
She clarified that the South Asian country had not extended any defence assistance to any side of the conflict. She, however, added that prior to the conflict there were strong defence ties between Pakistan and Ukraine.
The spokesperson said the first batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan has arrived safely in Karachi. “Safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home is top priority of the government,” she said.
Baloch also expressed grief over Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She revealed that the properties of Kashmiris Syed Shakeel Yusuf and Syed Shahid Yusuf were seized by Indian authorities, and both leaders were already in India's custody.
She said Pakistan had evidence of India's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, adding that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was found involved in the terrorist activities.
She also announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of Briatian’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.
