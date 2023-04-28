Gold price drops by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a slight decrease in its value after hitting the record high in the domestic market on Friday.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs100 to close at Rs218,700 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs86 to settle at Rs187,500, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $17 to close at $1984 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10 grams, respectively.