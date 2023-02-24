Pakistan abstains from UN vote on Ukraine

At the 11th Emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Pakistan was amongst the thirty two member states who abstained from voting on the Resolution on Ukraine.

On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted and approved a resolution demanding Russia to end the Ukraine war and “immediately” withdraw its forces.

During the vote in the 193-member UNGA, 141 member nations voted in favour of the resolution. While 7 opposed the resolution, 32 members. including Pakistan, China, Iran, India and others abstained from voting.

Explaining the reason to abstention, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said Pakistan fully supports the resolution's call for respect for the principles of sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force but regretted that these principles have not been universally applied and respected.