Pakistan abstains from UN vote on Ukraine

At the 11th Emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Pakistan was amongst the thirty two member states who abstained from voting on the Resolution on Ukraine.
On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted and approved a resolution demanding Russia to end the Ukraine war and “immediately” withdraw its forces.
During the vote in the 193-member UNGA, 141 member nations voted in favour of the resolution. While 7 opposed the resolution, 32 members. including Pakistan, China, Iran, India and others abstained from voting.
Explaining the reason to abstention, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said Pakistan fully supports the resolution's call for respect for the principles of sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force but regretted that these principles have not been universally applied and respected.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.