Police thwart late-night ambush of terrorists in Mianwali

Mianwali Police thwarted late-night terror ambush on police checkpost situated on the outskirts of city.
A group of terrorists stormed police checkpost in Qabool Khel, a bordering area with KP in wee hours of Monday.
Police told media that an unusual movement was reported with 12 terrorists equipped with rocket launchers spotted with thermal cameras. Insurgents attempted to attack police stations of Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat.
With quick response, police officials managed to thwart terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.
Pakistan's two regions KP and Balochistan witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.
Last week, at least 10 police officers were killed in attack on police station. The officers lost their lives after more than 30 militants launched the attack.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.