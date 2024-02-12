Police thwart late-night ambush of terrorists in Mianwali

Mianwali Police thwarted late-night terror ambush on police checkpost situated on the outskirts of city.

A group of terrorists stormed police checkpost in Qabool Khel, a bordering area with KP in wee hours of Monday.

Police told media that an unusual movement was reported with 12 terrorists equipped with rocket launchers spotted with thermal cameras. Insurgents attempted to attack police stations of Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat.

With quick response, police officials managed to thwart terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Pakistan's two regions KP and Balochistan witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.

Last week, at least 10 police officers were killed in attack on police station. The officers lost their lives after more than 30 militants launched the attack.