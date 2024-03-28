Punjab announces bonus for Christian employees; details inside

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Maryam Nawaz has announced Good Friday and Easter bonuses for Christian employees for the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC),

The Christian employees of LWMC will receive a bonus of Rs5,000 on the eve of their religious festivals.

The HR department of the company has issued a notification at the directives of CEO Babar Din. The notification states that 9199 sanitary workers, 73 supervisors, 250 drivers, and 6 helpers will be given Good Friday and Easter bonuses.

Zero waste operation will be conducted across the city before the Good Friday holiday. All workers will work an additional 2 hours in the field to ensure the cleanliness.

Before Easter ceremonies, cleaning will be ensured in 266 churches of the city. Special manual sweeping and scraping will be completed in 78 Christian colonies.