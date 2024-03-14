CM Maryam orders provision of packaged milk to students in schools

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the provision of packaged milk to students in the public schools across the province.

An important meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during which a detailed briefing was given on reforms in school education.

Maryam Nawaz approved the formation of the School Education Council, as well as the restructuring of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board.

Maryam Nawaz also directed to revive the school assemblies in government schools.

Additionally, she issued instructions to provide packaged milk to fulfill the nutritional needs of students. In this regard, the pilot project will commence in schools of Rajanpur district, where students will be provided with flavored milk through Engro Foods' cooperation.

Maryam instructed to initiate a project for the provision of milk through private partnership throughout the province for students.

The chief minister expressed concern over the delay in providing textbooks to students by the Textbook and Curriculum Board and instructed to expedite the provision of syllabus books. She also called for a comprehensive plan to gradually transition schools across the province to solar energy.

Maryam Nawaz also reviewed the proposal to start afternoon classes and evening coaching centers in government schools and directed all possible measures to improve and standardize education in public schools.

She emphasised that every child studying in government schools has the right to education of international standards.