US passes bill to ban TikTok amid security concerns 

The United States House of Representatives has approved a bill that could potentially lead to the banning of the social media platform TikTok in the country.
The bill received broad bipartisan support, passing with a vote of 352 to 65.
It now progresses to the 100-member Senate, where its future is less certain. President Joe Biden has expressed his intention to sign the bill into law should it reach his desk.
If enacted, the legislation would require TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest its US assets within approximately six months or face a ban on its video-sharing app in the US.
The motivation behind the bill stems from concerns that ByteDance may be influenced by the Chinese government, raising fears that the data collected from TikTok's large American user base could pose a national security risk, particularly given recent Chinese laws regarding data and intelligence gathering.
Despite ByteDance's claims of operating independently from the Chinese government, the bill has drawn criticism from Chinese officials, with the Chinese foreign ministry characterizing it as unjust and contrary to principles of fair competition and international trade.
Speaking in support of the bill, US Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers emphasized the need for TikTok to distance itself from its Chinese parent company to continue operations in the US, framing the decision as a choice between aligning with the Chinese Communist Party or remaining operational in the US.
Critics of the bill have raised concerns about potential implications for freedom of speech and have called for more comprehensive data privacy protections rather than targeting specific companies.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.