4.3mn digital challans worth Rs 1.75bn issued via Digital Warden App

LAHORE – Over four million digital challans worth around Rs 1.75 million have been issued since April last year via Digital Warden App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the city traffic police.

The citizens in various districts of Punjab have been fined for not wearing helmets, driving one-way or wrong parking. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal and other senior officials were also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the Digital Warden App has not only made it possible to eliminate complaints of fake and bogus challans but has also helped in achieving transparency.

The chairman went on to say that the city traffic police saved more than Rs. 90 million in lieu of printing challan books.