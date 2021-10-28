The Redefined XOS10 Starts the New Journey on Intelligence and Visual Exploration

Leaping from XOS7.6, the new version of INFINIX operating system has arrived on schedule, redefined as XOS 10. Focusing on ultimateuser experience, XOS 10 has achieved significant improvements in features, UI designand underlying system optimization. The unprecedented breakthrough in vision and features directly leads to the renaming of XOS 10. Having witnessed the new style of aesthetics on XOS 7.6, XOS 10 brings a revolutionary perceptual experience this time.

Visually continuing the Minimalism style of XOS, XOS 10 is further dedicated to the ultimate smooth and fluid operating experience though exquisite design. The immersive aesthetic user experience has become synonymous with the new style of XOS 10. Boldly introducing the Glassmorphism style, XOS 10 changes the format of graphics on the basis of neomorphism and makes design elements look more realistic and spatial, and even the dynamic effects of real-time weather have not only become simple but appealing.

At the dynamic level, XOS 10 is inspired by natural energy and applies energy rebounds to every interaction. To every click, swipe and tap, XOS 10 gives a gentle and natural physical response. Thus the operating experience is becoming more interactive, and you can feel the smooth and real effect within a two-dimensional screen.

Apart from the interactive immersive experience, XOS has never stopped on exploration to provide a better smart software operating system. From the new Smart Scenes which regulates the reminder of daily life, to the optimized and upgraded Phone Cloner 2.0, more smart tools are equipped in XOS 10 to empower daily life. XOS 10 is always dedicated to pursuing an efficient and convenient journey for users. How to integrate smart experience into daily life, how to protect personal privacy in the digital world, how to better feel the immersive audio and video entertainment experience, XOS 10 submits satisfactory answers to these questions. The new User Interface also understands more about the smart life you want while the revision and updates of entertainment experience set off a new fancy journey with XOS 10.

Showcasing the extreme beauty of design details and iteratively updating system features, XOS has achieved a significant transformation, which explains the new definition and naming of XOS 10. To some extent the name of XOS 10 can represent great progress that the latest XOS version has made.

Looking back to the way XOS has come, it has made considerable efforts on developing and upgrading. In 2015, positioned on beautiful, light and fast, XUI was born to offer better user experience. One year later, in July 2016, XOS 2.0 officially leaped towards intelligence, personalization and convenience, while Xlauncher V1.0 was put into practice for the first time on INFINIX models. From August 2017, Security Center V1.0 was officially launched on XOS 3.1, system navigation gestures, game space, Phone Cloner, Social Turbo, AI video beauty, Smart Panel, Riding mode, AI Gallery and other features have been implemented in the process from XOS 4 to XOS 7.6.

Now, here comes the brand-new version of XOS 10, the release of which will be a milestone in XOS history, symbolizing a whole new height and track. It is expected to be the most advanced and intelligent version of XOS with a refurbished design and User Interface delivering an ultimate re-engineered tactile and visual user experience. Let us witness the new chapter of XOS and join in the new journey of XOS 10 with INFINIX.