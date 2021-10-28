WATCH: Babar Azam suggests interesting change in cricket rule
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam has recently expressed his desire to change the law of getting out in cricket.
The world number ranked ODI player in one of the recent interviews said he would like to change the law of getting out in matches and it will be a ‘not out forever rule’.
In a clip shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the social networking site Facebook, the 27-year-old who can be seen smiling suggested the rule that every batsman could only dream of.
Responding to another query, Azam opposed the host who said cricket is a ‘batsman game’ saying T20 cricket is a game of bowlers, and the tournaments are mostly won by the bowling side.
Following a nail-biting win over Kiwis, Azam said his team would look to carry the confidence forward as Shaheens continued dismantling teams in the T20 World Cup.
After demolishing two of the big names in the cricket carnival, Azam urged his teammates to not get ‘overexcited’ with the victory. He said ‘this is just the start’ after their massive win over India and asked the team to be focused on the upcoming important fixtures of the tournament.
‘Don't get overexcited’, Babar Azam tells ... 11:53 AM | 25 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – After the historic win against arch-rival, Pakistan skipper addressed his teammates in the dressing room ...
- Celebrities jump to Shoaib Akhtar's defense following the controversy ...03:23 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
-
- Arrest warrant issued for PM's aide Shahbaz Gill in defamation suit02:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
-
- Sacked Indian teacher arrested for cheering Pakistan's victory in T20 ...01:46 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Aryan Khan's bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow07:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021