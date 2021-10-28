Atif Aslam shares a heartwarming father-son moment (VIDEO)

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post. The rockstar's larger than life persona and impeccable singing talent makes his fans regularly tune into his social media handles.

While his Instagram feed is full of his work and diverse endavours, his adorable children make rare but special appearances.

This time around, the 38-year-old actor who prefers to keep his private life under wraps shared an adorable father-son interaction that has left the fans gushing.

In the adorable video, Atif can be spotted playing the guitar while his youngest son shakes his leg on his father's tunes.

The video has gone viral on the internet and people have praised the prompt dance session with was heartwarming.

The Dil Diyan Gallan crooner married Sara Bharwana in March 2013 and the couple is parents to two sons.

Recently, the singer also hosted a star-studded birthday party for his wife Sarah. Close friends and family members were spotted at the birthday bash and the intimate celebration seemed super festive.