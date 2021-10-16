Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana’s celebrates her birthday in style

Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam and his gorgeous wife Sara Bharwana's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much in love celebrity duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

This time around, Sara's hilarious appearance has been the talk of the town as she temporarily took over her husband account to wish herself on her big day.

Keeping things cute and adorable, the post featured a beautiful picture of Atif and Sara with the caption that celebrated Sara as it was her birthday,

“You are undoubtedly the most funniest, cutest, hardworking, smartest, wittiest, beautiful person I have ever known. The other person in this picture is my Husband, Marrying me was the best decision of your life – I love you! Oh wait, happy birthday to me!”

Moreover, the singer also hosted a star-studded birthday party for his wife Sarah. Close friends and family members were spotted at the birthday bash and the intimate celebration seemed super festive.

Dressed to the nines, Sara looked breathtaking as she donned a stunning kimono by ace designer Shehla Chatoor and looked regal in her black ensemble.

Aslam married Bharwana in March 2013 and the celebrity duo are parents to two sons.