01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music video released
Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam released his much-awaited music video with superstar Mahira Khan after a decade.

The duo premiered the song with a YoutTube live session on Saturday, leaving fans in awe of the track's synth melodies.

While Atif showcases his mellifluous singing skills, Mahira charms the music video with her enigmatic aura.

The collaboration comes as a breath of fresh air as the stunning on-screen couple united after 10 years.

