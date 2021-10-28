Maya Ali is foodpanda's new brand ambassador

What does a multi-faceted enterprise do to showcase its new campaign? They collaborate with someone who can attune to their traits. Therefore, Pakistan’s premier food delivery service, foodpanda, has announced the dynamic and revered Maya Ali as their latest brand ambassador.

The superstar has tried and triumphed at seemingly everything she puts her mind to, from acting in some of the most culturally relevant dramas to delivering blockbuster hits.

Needless to say, we are all very excited by this new partnership between Maya and foodpanda.

“I’m extremely happy to become part of the foodpanda family. Its approach towards customer care has always been exemplary and I can’t wait to be a bridge to more people falling in love with this oh-so-cool brand!” said the actress during the contract signing ceremony.

foodpanda Pakistan is the country’s leading online delivery marketplace offering a convenient app and web-based platform to order food, groceries, and essential items from thousands of restaurants and stores nationwide.

With over 20,000 restaurants, home chefs, shops, and pandamart across more than 40 cities, foodpanda aims to generate business growth and create employment opportunities for Pakistanis, all over the country.