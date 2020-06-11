Groove on #HowFastYouCanBe OPPO F15 beats on Tiktok and Win OPPO F15

LAHORE - The smartphone brand, OPPO has set up the biggest and most exciting TikTok challenge #HowFastYouCanBe for TikTok users as the company introduces its lightning-fast OPPO F15.

The campaign by OPPO, starring the heartthrob Asim Azhar, and ever-talented Zara Noor Abbas began on 10th June, making people groove to the superfast yet catchy jingle. The challenge is a complete fun package making your inner dancer come out with the fast beats.

Taking top TikTokers on the fun bandwagon, the campaign is an exciting illustration of music and dance. The challenge is quite simple, encouraging people to do a fast dance move at increasing fast beats as the speed amplifies. Ending on 21st June, the brand will be giving away brand new OPPO F15’s to 15 lucky winners to experience the lightning-fast technology themselves.

The mid-range smartphone is furnished with a 48MP impeccable camera, stylish design, 128 GB storage space, and a 20W VOOC flash charge. In addition to these amazing features, OPPO F15 comes with a smooth game boost 2.0, EIS Anti-shake, and AI beautification mode allowing you to carry the world in your palm with quick access to everything. With its fast performance, fast capture, fast unlocks, and fast charging, it will allow TikTokers to make crystal clear videos/photos at a lightning-fast speed.

The brand has managed to keep the innovation flag high while keeping in view the customer-centric vision. The budget-friendly smartphone is created, fully considering the needs of millennials, and is expected to take the smartphone market by storm.

Participating in this challenge is simple, just follow 4 simple steps:

1. Watch and learn OPPO’s official F15 Dance move

2.Film your dance moves

3.Set “SuperFast - F15” as the soundtrack

4.Include the hashtag #HowFastYouCanBe #OPPOF15

5.Tag @OPPO_pakistan