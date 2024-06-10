These UK airports have reintroduced 100ml liquid rule: Read before you fly

LONDON - In a major change, as many as six regional airports across the UK are set to reinstate restrictions on carrying liquids exceeding 100ml.

The development was confirmed by the Department for Transport. Effective midnight on June 9th, passengers departing from London City, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, Southend, and Teesside airports will be impacted by the reintroduction of these measures.

It is to be mentioned that Bristol Airport was scheduled to end the 100ml limit on liquids being allowed in carry-on baggage from June 14th; however, that will now be delayed.

Moreover, most UK airports, including London Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester, still restrict carrying liquid above 100 ml in hand carry as their new scanners are not yet in place.

Previously, all of the 6 airports airports had installed Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC), enabling them to eliminate the liquid restriction. These advanced CT scanners provide a detailed 3D image of the contents of passengers' bags and passengers were much relieved.

Mark Harper, the transport secretary, addressed the evolving situation regarding liquid restrictions, urging airline passengers to verify the rules with their respective airports due to some confusion surrounding the changes.

Harper, while talking to BBC, emphasized that while the reintroduced rule affects only six regional airports, approximately 6% of travelers will be impacted.

The official clarified that for most of the passengers, there will be no alteration to the existing regulations.

The transport secretary highlighted that the rule's reinstatement was temporary, attributing it to ongoing updates and enhancements to airport scanning equipment to maintain high levels of aviation security.

The 100ml liquid rule was imposed after the botched terrorist plot targeting flights from London to the US using homemade liquid explosives.

As far as the adoption of technology is concerned, the government originally informed all UK airports to upgrade to the new scanners by 2022, but the deadline was later moved to June 1st this year. Interestingly, major airports were subsequently allowed to miss the June 1st deadline also.