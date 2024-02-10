Pakistan's ex-lawmaker Mohsin Dawar injured in Waziristan gun attack

Pakistan's former lawmaker, and National Democratic Movement leader Mohsin Dawar has been injured after unidentified attackers opened fire at him in North Waziristan.

Dawa, who is contesting elections from the district’s NA-40 constituency, was shifted to the hospital after the gun attack.

The controversial politician alleged there were attempts to rig the polling results.

A picture of the 39-year-old went viral, showing him drenched in blood as his party members carrying him to hospital.

He suffered injuries, a month after another similar attack on his convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts.

More to follow…