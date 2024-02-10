National Assembly Results 2024 – Check Full Winners List here

Breakdown of all NA constituencies

NA-1

Independent candidate Abdul Latif winner

JUI's Talha Mahmood's 42,987 votes runnerup

NA-2

Independent candidate Amjad Ali Khan Winner with 88,938 votes

PML-N's Amir Muqam's runner up 37,764 votes

NA-3

Independent candidate Saleemur Rehman winner with 81,411 votes

PML-N's Wajid Ali Khan's runner up with 27,861 votes.

NA-4

Independent candidate Sohail Sultan winner with 88,009 votes

ANP candidate Saleem Khan runner up with 20,890 votes

NA-5

Independent candidate Sahibzada Sibghatullah winner with 90,865 votes

Jamaat e Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah's runner up 48,246 votes.

NA-6

Independent candidate Bashir Khan winner with 76,259 votes

Jamaat e Islami’s Sirajul Haq runner up with 52,545 votes.

NA-7

Independent candidate Mehboob Shah winner with 84,843 votes

Jamaat e Islami’s Muhammad Ismail's runner up with 31,133 votes

NA-9

Independent candidate Junaid Akbar winner with 113,513 votes

PPP's Ahmed Ali Shah Bacha's runner up 40,740 votes

NA-10

Independent candidate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan winner 110,023 votes

ANP's Rauf Khan's runner-up with 30,302 votes

NA-11

PML-N's Amir Muqam winner with 59,863 votes

independent candidate Fareen Khan runner up with 54,311 votes.

NA-12

Independent candidate Muhammad Idrees winner with 26,583 votes

JUI-P's Salahuddin's runner up with 22,043 votes.

NA-13

Independent candidate Muhammad Nawaz winner with 24,657 votes

PRHP's Atta Muhammad's runner up with 18,096 votes

NA-14

PML-N's Sardar Muhammad Yousaf winner with 80,662 votes

independent candidate Saleem Imran's runner-up with 70,946 votes

NA-15

Independent candidate Shehzada Gustasap winner with 105,249 votes

PML-N's Nawaz Sharif's runner up with 80,382 votes

NA-16

Independent candidate Ali Asghar Khan winner with 104,993 votes

PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi with 86,276 votes

NA-17

Independent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon winner with 97,177 votes

PML-N's Mohabbat Khan runner-up with 44,522 votes.

NA-18

Independent candidate Omar Ayub Khan winner with 192,948 votes

PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan's runner-up with 112,389 votes.

NA-19

Independent candidate Asad Qaiser winner with 115,635 votes

JUI-F's Fazl Ali Haqqani's runner up with 45,576 votes

NA-20

Independent candidate Shehram Khan Tarakai winner with 120,000 votes

ANP's Waris Khan's runner-up with 46,000 votes

NA-21

Independent candidate Mujahid Ali Khan winner with 116,049 votes

JUI's Azam Khan's runner-up with 60,373 votes.

NA-22

Independent candidate Atif Khan winner with 114,748 votes

ANP's Ameer Haider runner-up with Hoti's 66,159 votes.

NA-23

Independent candidate Ali Muhammad Khan winner with 102,175

ANP's Ahmed Khan's runner-up with 33,910 votes

NA-24

Independent candidate Anwar Taj winner with 89,801 votes

JUI's Mufti Gohar Ali's runner-up with 48,545 votes

NA-25

Independent candidate Fazal Muhammad winner with 100,713 votes

ANP's Aimal Wali Khan's runner-up with 67,876 votes

NA-26

Independent candidate Sajid Khan winner 40,985 votes

JUI-F's Arif Haqqani's runner-up with 20,209 votes

NA-27

PML-N's Shah Jee Gul Afridi winner

Independent candidate Iqbal Afridi runner-up

NA-28

JUI-P's Noor Alam Khan winner with 138,389 votes

independent candidate Sajid Nawaz's runner-up with 65,119 votes

NA-29

Independent candidate Arbab Ayub winner with 68394 votes

ANP's Saqib Khan's runner-up with 18776 votes

NA-30

Independent candidate Shandana Gulzar winner with 78,971 votes

JUI-F's Nasir Musazai's runner-up with 20,840 votes

NA-31

Independent candidate Arbab Sher Ali winner 50,722 votes

PPP's Arbab Alamgir's runner-up with 17,457 votes

NA-32

Independent candidate Asif Khan winner 50,217 votes

ANP's Ghulam Bilour runner-up with 28,145 votes

NA-33

Independent candidate Shah Ahad Ali winner with 90,145 votes

PTI-P's Pervaiz Khattak runner-up with 25,582 votes

NA-34

Independent candidate Zulfiqar Ali winner with 95,962 votes

PTI-P's Imran Khattak's runner-up with 32,698 votes

NA-35

Independent candidate Sheheryar Afridi winner with 128,027 votes

PML-N's Abbas Afridi's runner-up with 57,066 votes

NA-36

Independent candidate Yousaf Khan winner with 73,076 votes

JUI-P's Ubaidullah runner-up with 34,324 votes

NA-37

MWM's Hameed Hussain winner with 58,650 votes

PPP's former minister Sajid Toori runner-up with 54,384 votes

NA-38

Independent candidate Shahid Khattak winner with 118,056 votes

JUI's Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz's runner-up with 40,965 votes

NA-39

Independent candidate Syed Naseem Ali Shah winner with 147,087 votes

JUI-F's Zahid Akram Durrani's runner-up with 110,675 votes

NA-40

NDM's Mohsin Dawar winner with 9,942 votes

Independent candidate Malik Aurangzeb's runner-up with 4,936 votes

NA-41

Independent candidate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat winner with 117,988 votes

JUI's Maulana Asjad Mehmood runner-up with 68,303 votes

NA-42

Independent candidate Zubair Khan Wazir winner with 20,022 votes

Independent candidate Muhammad Ali runner-up with 16,194 votes

NA-43

Independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi winner 3,076 votes

JUI-F''s Maulana Asad Mehmood runner-up with 3,054 votes

NA-44

Independent candidate Ali Amin Gandapur winner with 93,443 votes

JUI's Maulana Fazlur Rehman's runner-up with 59,922 votes

NA-45

PPP's Fatahullah Khan Miankhel winner with 56,933 votes

JUI's Ubaidue Rehman's runner-up with 48,343 votes

NA-46

PML-N's Anjum Aqeel winner with 81,958 votes

independent candidate Amir Masood Mughal runner-up 44,317 votes

NA-47

PML-N's Tariq Fazal Chaudhry winner with 102,502 votes

independent candidate Shoaib Shaheen runner-up with 86,396 votes

NA-48

Independent candidate Khurram Nawaz winner 69,699 votes

independent candidate Ali Bukhari's runner-up with 59,851 votes

NA-49

PML-N's Sheikh Aftab winnet with 119,727 votes

independent candidate Tahir Sadiq runner-up

NA-50

PML-N's Malik Sohail Khan winner with 119,075 votes

independent candidate Eman Tahir's runner-up with 109,819 votes

NA-51

PML-N's Raja Usama Sarwar winner with 149,250 votes

independent candidate Latasab Satti runner-up with 113,843 votes

NA-52

PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf winner with 112,265 votes

independent candidate Tariq Aziz Bhatti runner-up with 91,547 votes.

NA-53

PML-N's Qamarul Islam Raja winner with 72,006 votes

independent candidate Ajmal Sabir Raja runner-up with 58,576 votes

NA-54

Independent candidate Barrister Aqeel Malik winner with 85,912 votes

independent candidate Azra Masood runner-up with 73,694 votes

NA-55

PML-N's Malik Abrar winner with 78,542 votes

independent candidate Raja Basharat runner-up with 68,101 votes

NA-56

PML-N's Hanif Abbasi winner with 96,649 votes

independent candidate Sheheryar Riaz runner-up with 82,613 votes

NA-57

PML-N's Daniyal Chaudhry winner with 83,331 votes

independent candidate Seemabia Tahir runner-up with 56,789 votes

NA-58

PML-N's Tahir Iqbal winner with 119,574 votes

independent candidate Ayaz Amir runner-up with 102,537 votes

NA-59

PML-N's Ghulam Abbas winner with 141,680 votes

independent candidate Roman Ahmed runner-up with 129,716 votes

NA-60

PML-N's Bilal Azhar Kayani winner with 99,948 votes

independent candidate Ahsan Adeel runner-up with 90,474 votes

NA-61

PML-N's Farrukh Altaf winner with 88,238 votes

independent candidate Shaukat Iqbal Mirza runner-up with 84,215 votes

NA-63

Independent candidate Hussain Elahi winner with 88,069 votes

independent candidate Sajid Yousaf runner-up with 81,640 votes

NA-64

PML-Q's Chaudhry Saalik Hussain winner with 105,205 votes

Independent candidate Qaisra Ealhi runner-up with 80,946 votes

NA-65

PML-N's Naseer Ahmed Abbas winner with 90,982 votes

independent candidate Syed Wajahat Hussain Shah runner-up with 82,411 votes

NA-66

Independent candidate Muhammad Ahmed Chattha winner with 160,676 votes

PML-N's Nisar Ahmed Cheema runner-up with 100,633 votes

NA-67

Independent candidate Aneeqa Mehdi winner 208,943 votes

PML-N's Saira Afzal Tarar's runner-up with 183,020 votes

NA-68

Independent candidate Haji Imtiaz winner 166,093 votes

PML-N's Mushahid Raza runner-up with 70,926 votes

NA-69

PML-N's Nasir Iqbal Bosal with 113,285 votes

independent candidate Kausar Perveen runner-up with 108,768 votes

NA-70

PML-N's Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani winner 123,437 votes

independent candidate Hamid Raza runner-up with 112,117 votes

NA-71

PML-N's Khawaja Asif winner with 118,566 votes

independent candidate Rehana Dar runner-up with 100,272 votes

NA-73

PML-N's Nausheen Iftikhar winner with 112,143 votes

independent candidate Ali Asjad Malhi runner-up with 104,067 votes

NA-74

Independent candidate Aslam Ghumman winner 130,504 votes

PML-N's Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan runner-up with 95,988 votes

NA-75

PML-N's Anwarul Haq Chaudhry winner with 99,625 votes

independent candidate Tahir Ali Javed runner-up with 75,626 votes

NA-76

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal winner with 136,279 votes

independent candidate Javed Kahloon runner-up with 109,309 votes

NA-77

PML-N's Mehmood Bashir Virk winner with 106,451 votes

independent candidate Rashida Tariq runner-up with 91,812 votes

NA-78

Independent candidate Muhammad Mobeen Arif winner 106,169 votes

PML-N's Khurram Dastgir's runner-up with 88,308 votes

NA-79

Independent candidate Ehsanullah Virk winner with 104,023 votes

PML-N's Zulfiqar Ahmed's runner-up with 99,635 votes.

NA-80

PML-N's Shahid Usman winner 98,160 votes

independent candidate Lala Asadullah runner-up with 95,007 votes

NA-81

Independent candidate Rana Bilal Ijaz winner 113,558 votes

PML-N's Azhar Qayyum Nahra runner-up with 95,479 votes

NA-82

PML-N's Mukhtar Ahmed winner with 108,714 votes

PPP's Nadeem Afzal Gondal runner-up with 87349 votes

NA-83

Indepdent candidate Osama Mela winner with 136,566 votes

PML-N's Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha runner-up with 98,700 votes

NA-84

Indepdent candidate Shafqat Abbas winner 101,944 votes

PML-N's Liaquat Ali Khan runner-up with 77,477 votes

NA-86

Independent candidate Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan winner with 105,868 votes

PML-N's Syed Javed Hasnain runner-up with 94,479 votes

NA-87

PML-N's Shakir Bashir Awan winner with 117,773 votes

IND candidate Umar Islam runner-up with 108,308 votes

NA-89

Independent candidate Jamal Ahsan winner with 217,427 votes

PML-N's Ubaidullah runner-up with 34,068 votes

NA-90

Independent candidate Umair Niazi winner 179,820 votes

PML-N's Humair Hayat runner-up with 51,223 votes.

NA-91

Independent candidate Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel winner with 106,003 votes

PML-N's Abdul Majeed Khan runner-up with 85,429

NA-92

Independent candidate Rasheed Akbar Khan winner 142,761 votes

Independent candidate Afzal Khan runner-up with 131,176 votes

NA-93

Independent candidate Ghulam Muhammad Lali winner with 94,355 votes

independent candidate Ghulam Bibi Bharwana runner-up with 59,901 votes

NA-94

PML-N's Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh winner with 80,146 votes

independent candidate Meher Khalid's 71,704 votes.

NA-95

Independent candidate Ali Afzal Sahi winner 144,761

PML-N's Azad Ali Tabassum runner-up with 93,938 votes.

NA-96

Independent candidate Rai Haider Kharal winner 134,485 votes

PML-N's Nawab Sher Waseer's runner-up with 92,504 votes

NA-97

Independent candidate Saadullah Baloch winner with 72,614 votes

PML-N's Ali Gohar Khan runner-up with 70,311 votes.

NA-98

PML-N's Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar winner 119,443 votes

IND candidate Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed winner 105,434 votes

NA-99

IND candidate Umar Farooq winner with 120,686 votes

PML-N's Muhammasd Qasim Farooq runner-up with 80,377 votes

NA-100

Independent candidate Nisar Jutt winner with 125,053 votes

PML-N's Rana Sanaullah runner-up with 106,934 votes

NA-101: Independent candidate Rana Atif has won with 136,778 votes against PML-N's Irfan Manan's 95,768 votes.

NA-102: Independent candidate Changez Khan Kakar has won with 132,526 votes against PML-N's Abid Sher Ali's 100,320 votes.

NA-103: Independent candidate Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz has won with 147,734 votes against PML-N's Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari's 86,662 votes.

NA-104: Independent candidate Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza has won with 128,687 votes against PML-N's Daniyal Ahmed with 92,594 votes.

NA-105: Independent candidate Usama Hamza has won with 138,194 votes against PML-N's Khalid Jawaid Warraich's 107,840 votes.

NA-106: PML-N's Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry has won with 137,629 votes against Independent candidate Khalid Nawaz with 136,924 votes.

NA-107: Independent candidate Riaz Fatyana has won with 128,870 votes against PML-N's Chaudhry Asad's 95,575 votes.

NA-108: Independent candidate Muhammad Mehboob Sultan has won with 169,578 votes against PML-N's Faisal Saleh Hayat with 134,270 votes.

NA-109: Independent candidate Sheikh Waqas Akram has won with 176,586 votes against PML-N's Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh's 61,787 votes.

NA-110: Independent candidate Sahibzada Ameer Sultan has won with 199,590 against PML-N's Maulana Asif Muavia's 104,171 votes.

NA-111: Independent candidate Arshad Sahi has won with 113,709 votes against PML-N's Barjees Tahir's 93,467 votes.

NA-112: PML-N's Dr Shazra Mansab Kharal has won with 105,646 votes against independent candidate Pir Ijaz Shah's 93316 votes.

NA-113: PML-N's Ateeq Anwar has won with 119,407 votes against independent candidate Rahat Amanullah's 90,872 votes.

NA-114: PML-N's Rana Tanveer has won with 100,039 votes against independent candidate Arshad Mehmood's 82,026 votes.

NA-115: Independent candidate Khurram Shehzad has won with 126,349 votes against PML-N's Javed Latif's 88,125 votes.

NA-116: Independent candidate Khurram Munawar Manj has won with 134,959 votes against PML-N's Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar's 90,225 votes.

NA-117: IPP's Abdul Aleem Khan has won with 72,519 votes against independent candidate Ijaz Buttar's 31,586 votes.

NA-118: PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz has won with 159,60 votes against independent candidate Alia Hamza's 100,803 votes.

NA-119: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz has won with 83,855 votes against independent candidate Shehzad Farooq's 68,376 votes.

NA-120: PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq has won with 68,143 votes against independent candidate Usman Hamza Awan's 49,222 votes.

NA-121: Independent candidate Waseem Qadir has won with 78,703 votes against PML-N's Rohale Asghar's 70,597 votes.

NA-122: Independent candidate Sardar Latif Khosa has won with 117,109 votes against PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique's 77,907 votes.

NA-123: PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has won with 63,953 votes against independent candidate Afzaal Pahat's 48,486 votes.

NA-124: PML-N's Rana Mubashir has won with 55,387 votes against independent candiadate Zameer Ahmed's 43,594 votes.

NA-125: PML-N's Afzal Khokhar has won with 65,102 votes against independent candiadate Rana Javed Umar's 51,144 votes.

NA-126: PML-N's Saiful Mulook Khokhar has won with 67,117 votes against independent candidate Tauqeer Khokhar with 60,479 votes.

NA-127: PML-N's Ataullah Tarar has won with 98,210 votes against independent candiate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar's 82,230 votes.

NA-128: IPP's Aun Chaudhry has won with 172,576 votes against independent candidate Salman Akram Raja's 159,024 votes.

NA-129: Independent candidate Mian Azhar has won with 103,718 votes against PML-N's Muhammad Nauman's 71540 votes.

NA-130: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has won with 171,024 votes against independent candiate Dr Yasmin Rashid's 115,043 votes.

NA-131: PML-N's Saad Wasim Sheikh has won with 108,714 against independent candidate Maqsood Sabir's 77,966 votes.

NA-132: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif has won with 137,231 votes against independent candidate Muhammad Hussain Dogar with 111,116 votes.

NA-133: Independent candidate Azeemuddin has won with 112,000 votes against PML-N's Rana Ishaq's 96,000 votes.

NA-134: PML-N's Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan has won with 141,841 votes against independent candidate Sidra Faisal's 76,205 votes.

NA-135: PML-N's Nadeem Abbas has won with 129,218 votes against independent candidate Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti with 106,700 votes

NA-136: PML-N's Riazul Haq has won with 127,764 votes against independent candidate Hassan Sikandar's 80,069 votes.

NA-137: Independent candidate Raza Ali Gilani has won with 131,925 votes against PML-N's Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan's 105,381 votes.

NA-138: PML-N's Muhammad Moeen Wattoo has won with 122,678 votes against independent candidate Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo's 79,692 votes.

NA-139: PML-N's Ahmed Raza Maneka has won with 121,383 votes against independent candidate Rao Umar Hashim Khan's 116,493 votes.

NA-140: PML-N's Rana Aradat Sharif has won with 95,013 votes against independent candidate Raja Taleh Saeed's 70,998 votes.

NA-141: PML-N's Syed Imran Ahmed Shah has won with 118,240 votes against independent candidate Rana Amir Shehzad's 107,056 votes.

NA-142: Independent candidate Usman Ali has won with 96,228 votes against PML-N's Muhammad Ashraf's 87,339 votes.

NA-143: Independent candidate Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan has won with 147,147 votes against independent candidate Chaudhry Tufail Jutt's 83,480 votes.

NA-144: Independent candidate Barrister Raza Hayat Hiraj has won with 118,999 votes against independent candidate Syed Abid Imam's 78,269 votes.

NA-145: PML-N's Muhammad Khan Daha has won with 102,911 votes against independent candidate Abid Mehmood's 56,188 votes.

NA-146: Independent candidate Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi has won with 112,315 votes against PML-N's Mian Aslam Bodla's 105,654 votes.

NA-147: PML-N's Chaudhry Iftihkar Nazir has won with 107,708 votes against independent candidate Mian Naveed Hameed's 83,394 votes.

NA-148: PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani has won with 67,326 votes against independent candidate Barrister Taimur Malik's 67,033 votes.

NA-149: Independent candidate Amir Dogar has won with 143,613 votes against IPP's Jahangir Tareen with 50,166 votes.

NA-150: Indpendent candidate Zain Qureshi has won with 126,770 votes against PML-N's Javed Akhtar's 76,758 votes.

NA-151: PPP's Ali Musa Gilani has won with 79,080 votes against independent candidate Meherbano Qureshi's 71,649 votes.

NA-152: PPP's Abdul Qadir has won with 96,998 votes against PML-N's Javed Ali's 71,259 votes.

NA-153: PML-N's Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon has won with 95,114 votes against independent candidate Diwan Ashiq Hussain Bukhari's 49,007 votes.

NA-154: Independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon has won with 134,937 votes against PML-N's Abdul Rehman Kanju's 128,438 votes.

NA-155: PML-N's Siddique Khan Baloch has won with 113,542 votes against IPP's Jahangir Tareen with 66,178 votes.

NA-156: Independent candidate Ayesha Nazir has won with 119,820 votes against PML-N's Nazir Ahmed's 90,353 votes.

NA-157: PML-N's Syed Sajid Shah has won with 99,332 votes against independent candidate Sabeen Safdar's 79,996 votes.

NA-158: PML-N's Tehmina Daultana has won with 111,196 votes against independent candidate Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry's 103,052 votes.

NA-159: Independent candidate Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has won with 116,198 votes against PML-N's Saeed Ahmed Khan's 96,191 votes.

NA-160: PML-N's Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo has won with 118,116 votes against independent candidate Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah's 110,294 votes.

NA-161: PML-N's Alamdad Laleka has won with 100,649 votes against independent candidate Shahid Amin's 81,665 votes.

NA-162: PML-N's Ehsanul Haq Bajwa has won with 114,284 votes against independent candidate Khalil Arain's 97,871 votes.

NA-163: PML-Z's Ijazul Haq has won with 84,312 votes against independent candidate Shaukat Mahmood's 75,115 votes.

NA-164: PML-N's Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has won with 123,360 votes against independent candidate Malik Ijaz Guddan's 117,140 votes.

NA-165: PML-Q's Tariq Bashir Cheema has won with 116,554 votes against independent candidate Chaudhry Saud Majeed's 105,313 votes.

NA-166: PML-N's Samiul Hassan Gilani has won with 62,148 votes against independent candidate Nawab Bahawal Abbasi's 48,599 votes.

NA-167: PML-N's Usman Awaisi has won with 88,503 votes against independent candidate Amir Yar Malik's 63,670 votes.

NA-168: PML-N's Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar has won with 124,529 votes against independent candidate Samiullah Chaudhry's 52,270 votes.

NA-169: PPP-P's Murtaza Mehmood has won with 80,421 votes against PML-N's Makhdoom Mubeen Ahmed's 73,312 votes.

NA-170: Independent candidate Mian Ghaus has won with 113,684 votes against PML-N's Sheikh Fayyazuddin's 78,615 votes.

NA-171: Independent candidate Mumtaz Mustafa has won with 103,832 votes against independent candidate Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht's 56,028 votes.

NA-172: Independent candidate Javed Iqbal has won with 129,307 votes against PML-N's Mian Imtiaz Ahmed's 84,527 votes.

NA-173: PPP's Mustafa Mehmood has won with 83,120 votes against independent candidate Nabeel Dahr's 80,304 votes.

NA-174: PML-N's Azhar Khan Leghari has won with 78,680 votes against PPP-P's Syed Usman Mehmood's 71,559 votes.

NA-175: Independent candidate Jamshed Dasti has won with 113,253 votes against PPP's Mehr Irshad Siyal's 71,997 votes.

NA-176: PPP's Nawab Iftikhar Khan has won with 32,027 votes against PML-N's Basit Sultan's 19,361 votes.

NA-177: Independent candidate Muhammad Muazzam Ali Khan has won with 113,662 votes against TLP's Rao Atif's 15,654 votes.

NA-178: PML-N's Amir Talal Khan has won with 113,816 votes against independent candidate Abdul Qayyum Khan Jatoi with 87,932 votes.

NA-179: Independent candidate Shabbir Ali Qureshi has won with 78,097 votes against PML-N's Malik Ghulam Qasim Hinjra's 62,021 votes.

NA-180: Independent candidate Mian Fayaz has won with 96,220 votes against PPP's Raza Rabbani Khar with 49,461 votes.

NA-181: Independent candidate Ambar Majeed has won with 120,499 votes against PML-N's Sahibzada Faizul Hassan's 95,081 votes.

NA-182: Independent candidate Malik Awais Haider Jhakkar has won with 141,869 votes against PML-N's Syed Saqlain Shah Bukhari with 118,654 votes.

NA-183: Independent candidate Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood has won with 134,000 votes against 84,000 votes polled by PML-N's Sardar Amjad Farooq Khosa.

NA-184: PML-N's Abdul Qadir Khan has won with 110,999 votes against independent candidate Ali Muhammad's 109,796 votes.

NA-185: Independent candidate Zartaj Gul Wazir has won with 94,881 votes against PPP's Dost Muhammad Khosa's 32,929 votes.

NA-186: PML-N's Awais Leghari has won with 99,870 votes against independent candidate Sajjad Hussain's 97,949 votes.

NA-187: PML-N's Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari has won with 78,539 votes against independent candidate Sardar Atif Ali Dareshak's 67,284 votes.

NA-188: Independent candidate Ahmed Khan Dareshak has won with 70,206 votes against PML-N's Hafeezur Rehman Khan Dareshak with 8,593 votes

NA-189: Independent candidate Sardar Shamsher has won with 38,875 votes against PML-N's Sardar Riaz's 32,000 votes.

NA-190: PPP's Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani has won with 126,169 votes against independent candidate Mian Muhammad Soomro's 60,011 votes.

NA-191: PPP's Ali Jan has won with 57,282 votes against JUI-F's Shahzain Bijarani's 50,536 votes.

NA-192: PPP-P's Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani has won with 125,197 votes against JUI-P's Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi's 76,864 votes.

NA-193: PPP's Sheheryar Khan Mehr has won with 131,082 votes against JUI's Rashid Mehmood Soomro's 56,153 votes.

NA-194: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has won with 131,217 votes against JUI-F's Rashid Soomro's 34,572 votes.

NA-195: PPP's Nazir Bhagio has won with 133,830 votes against GDA's Safdar Abbasi's 48,893 votes.

NA-196: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has won with 85,370 votes against JUI's Nasir Mehmood Soomro's 34,499 votes.

NA-197: PPP-P's Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi has won with 88,130 votes against JUI-P's Muhammad Uzair Jagirani's 24,199 votes.

NA-198: PPP's Khalid Ahmed has won with 120,259 votes against independent candidate Mian Abdul Haq's 90,629 votes.

NA-199: PPP's Sardar Ali Gohar Mehr has won with 154,832 votes against JUI's Maulana Abdul Qayyum.

NA-200: PPP's Nauman Islam Sheikh has won with 97,088 votes against GDA's Deedar Ali Jatoi's 41,911 votes.

NA-201: PPP's Khurshid Shah has won with 120,219 votes against JUI-F's Maulana Saleh with 53,302 votes.

NA-202: PPP's Nafeesa Shah has won with 146,083 votes against GDA's Ghaus Ali Shah's 28,617 votes.

NA-203: PPP-P's Fazal Ali Shah Jeelani has won with 128,830 votes against GDA's Sadaruddin Shah's 98,236 votes.

NA-204: PPP's Javed Shah Jeelani has won with 112,249 votes against GDA's Sardar Muazzam Khan Abbasi's 87,501 votes.

NA-205: PPP's Syed Abrar Ali Shah has won with 122,675 votes against PML-N's Asghar Ali Shah's 54,404 votes.

NA-206: PPP's Zulfiqar Ali Behan has won with 131,161 votes against GDA's Murtaza Jatoi's 77,117 votes.

NA-207: PPP's Asif Ali Zardari has won with 146,989 votes against independent candidate Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind's 51,916 votes.

NA-208: PPP's Ghulam Mustafa Shah has won with 125,352 against GDA's Syed Zainul Abideen Shah's 58,714 votes.

NA-209: PPP's Shazia Marri has won with 148,365 votes against GDA's Muhammad Khan Junejo with 132,325 votes.

NA-210: PPP's Salahuddin Junejo has won with 150,195 votes against GDA's Saira Bano's 108,194 votes.

NA-211: PPP's Aftab Shah Jilani has won with 84,512 votes against independent candidate Ali Nawaz Shah's 53,880 votes.

NA-212: PPP's Mir Munawar Talpur has won with 121,972 votes against independent candidate Syed Ali Nawaz Shah's 45,321 votes.

NA-213: PPP's Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur has won with 175,162 votes against PML-N' Mir Amanullah's 44,847 votes.

NA-214: PPP-P's Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani has won with 129,992 votes against GDA's Abdul Abdul Razzaq's 60,245 votes.

NA-215: PPP's Dr Mahesh has won with 132,061 votes against GDA's Arbab Ghulam Rahim with 113,346 votes.

NA-216: PPP's Makhdoom Jameel has won with 124,536 votes against PML-N's Bashir Ahmed with 8,439 votes.

NA-217: PPP's Zulfiqar Sattar has won with 115,672 votes against GDA's Raheela Magsi's 69,234 votes.

NA-218: PPP-P's Syed Hussain Tariq has won with 108,597 votes against GDA's Muhammad Rizwan with 7,942 votes.

NA-219: PML-N's Sardar Dr Hafeezur Rehman has won with 85,936 votes against independent candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan's 70,206 votes.

NA-220: MQM-P's Syed Waseem Hussain has won with 64,531 votes against independent candidate Faisal Mughal's 52,025 votes.

NA-221: PPP's Syed Naveed Qamar has won with 107,131 votes against independent candidate Irfan Nizamani's 23,149 votes.

NA-222: PPP's Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur has won with 89,146 votes against GDA's Mir Hussain Bakhsh Talpur's 44,798 votes.

NA-223: PPP's Rasool Bakhsh Chandio has won with 95,530 votes against GDA's Hassam Mirza's 45,670 votes.

NA-224: PPP-P's Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi has won with 134,006 votes against JUI-P's Maulvi Muhammad Saleh's 15,314 votes.

NA-225: PPP's Sadiq Ali Memon has won with 140,773 votes against PML-N's Rasool Bakhsh with 28,899 votes.

NA-226: PPP-P's Malik Asad Sikandar has won with 165,044 votes against GDA's Syed Munir Haider Shah's 30,876 votes.

NA-227: PPP's Irfan Leghari has won with 104,013 votes against GDA's Liaquat Jatoi's 93,956 votes.

NA-228: PPP's Rafique Jamali has won with 98,451 votes against GDA's Karim Ali Jatoi.

NA-229: PPP's Jam Abdul Karim Bajar has won with 55,732 votes against PML-N's Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati's 21,841 votes.

NA-230: PPP's Agha Rafiullah has won with 31,072 votes against independent candidate Masroor Siyal's 2,477 votes.

NA-231: PPP's Abdul Hakeem Baloch has won with 44,634 votes against independent candidate Khalid Mehmood Ali's 43,245 votes.

NA-232: MQM's Aasia Ishaq has won with 88,260 votes against independent candidate Adeel Ahmed with 66,574 votes.

NA-233: MQM-Pakistan's Javed Hanif has won with 98,647 votes against independent candidate Muhammad Haris with 61,722 votes.

NA-234: MQM-Pakistan's Muhammad Moeen Amir Peerzada has won with 73,687 votes against independent candidate Faheem Khan's 43,774 votes.

NA-235: MQM-P's Muhammad Iqbal Khan has won with 20,185 votes against independent candidate Saifur Rehman's 14,167 votes.

NA-236: MQM-Pakistan's Hassaan Sabir has won with 38,871 votes against PPP's Muzammil Qureshi with 32,231 votes.

NA-237: PPP's Asad Alam Niazi has won with 40,836 votes against independent candidate Zahooruddin's 33,321 votes.

NA-238: MQM-P's Sadiq Iftikhar has won with 54,844 votes against independent candidate Haleem Adil Sheikh's 36,875 votes.

NA-239: PPP's Nabil Gabol has won with 40,077 votes against independent candidate Yasir Baloch's 37,234 votes.

NA-240: MQM-P's Arshad Abdullah Vohra has won with 30,573 votes against independent candidate Ramzan Ghanchi's 27,318 votes.

NA-241:

NA-242: MQM-Pakistan's Mustafa Kamal has won with 71,767 votes against independent candidate Dawa Khan's 53,759 votes.

NA-243: PPP-P's Abdul Qadir Patel has won with 60,266 votes against independent canddiate Shujaat's 48,690 votes.

NA-244: MQM-Pakistan's Farooq Sattar has won with 20,048 votes against independent candidate Aftab Jahangir's 14,073 votes.

NA-245

NA-246

NA-247: MQM-P's Khawaja Izharul Hassan has won with 64,945 votes against independent candidate Abbas Hasnain's 52,005 votes.

NA-248: MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has won with 71,536 votes against independent candidate Arsalan Khalid's 58,246 votes.

NA-249: MQM-P's Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui has won with 77,529 votes against independent candidate Uzair Ali Khan's 51,152 votes.

NA-250: MQM-Pakistan's Farhan Chishti has won with 79,925 votes against JI's Hafiz Naeemur Rehman's 43,659 votes.

NA-251

NA-252: PML-N's Sardar Yaqoob is leading with 311 votes against independent candidate Sardar Babar's 310 votes.

NA-253: JWP's Shahzain Bugti is leading with 997 votes against independent candidate Saddam Tareen's 617 votes.

NA-254

NA-255: PPP's Sadiq Memon has won with 140,773 votes.

NA-256: BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal is leading with 5,529 votes against PPP's Abdul Rehman Zehri's 1,885 votes.

NA-257: Independent candidate Aslam Bhootani is leading with 18,917 votes against PML-N's Jam Kamal Khan

NA-258

NA-259

NA-260

NA-261: BNP-M's Sardar Akhtar Mengal has won with 3,404 votes against PPP's Sanaullah Zehri's 2,871 votes.

NA-262: Independent candidate Adil Khan Bazai has won with 20,273 votes against JUI-P's Malik Sikandar Khan's 12,873 votes.

NA-263: PML-N's Jamal Shah Kakar has won with 15,680 votes against independent candidate Salar Khan Kakar's 14,350 votes.

NA-264: PPP's Nawabzada Jamal Raisani has won with 10,678 votes against BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal's 9929 votes.

NA-265: JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman has won with 51,000 votes against PkMAP's Khushal Khan Kakar's 31,000 votes.

NA-266: PkMAP's Mehmood Achakzai is leading with 5,841 votes agaist JUI's Salahuddin's 4,081 votes.