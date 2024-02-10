National Assembly Results 2024 – Check Full Winners List here

Breakdown of all NA constituencies
Independent candidate Abdul Latif winner
JUI's Talha Mahmood's 42,987 votes runnerup
Independent candidate Amjad Ali Khan Winner with 88,938 votes
PML-N's Amir Muqam's runner up 37,764 votes
Independent candidate Saleemur Rehman winner with 81,411 votes
PML-N's Wajid Ali Khan's runner up with 27,861 votes.
Independent candidate Sohail Sultan winner with 88,009 votes
ANP candidate Saleem Khan runner up with 20,890 votes
Independent candidate Sahibzada Sibghatullah winner with 90,865 votes
Jamaat e Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah's runner up 48,246 votes.
Independent candidate Bashir Khan winner with 76,259 votes
Jamaat e Islami’s Sirajul Haq runner up with 52,545 votes.
Independent candidate Mehboob Shah winner with 84,843 votes
Jamaat e Islami’s Muhammad Ismail's runner up with 31,133 votes
Independent candidate Junaid Akbar winner with 113,513 votes
PPP's Ahmed Ali Shah Bacha's runner up 40,740 votes
Independent candidate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan winner 110,023 votes
ANP's Rauf Khan's runner-up with 30,302 votes
PML-N's Amir Muqam winner with 59,863 votes
independent candidate Fareen Khan runner up with 54,311 votes.
Independent candidate Muhammad Idrees winner with 26,583 votes
JUI-P's Salahuddin's runner up with 22,043 votes.
Independent candidate Muhammad Nawaz winner with 24,657 votes
PRHP's Atta Muhammad's runner up with 18,096 votes
PML-N's Sardar Muhammad Yousaf winner with 80,662 votes
independent candidate Saleem Imran's runner-up with 70,946 votes
Independent candidate Shehzada Gustasap winner with 105,249 votes
PML-N's Nawaz Sharif's runner up with 80,382 votes
Independent candidate Ali Asghar Khan winner with 104,993 votes
PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi with 86,276 votes
Independent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon winner with 97,177 votes
PML-N's Mohabbat Khan runner-up with 44,522 votes.
Independent candidate Omar Ayub Khan winner with 192,948 votes
PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan's runner-up with 112,389 votes.
Independent candidate Asad Qaiser winner with 115,635 votes
JUI-F's Fazl Ali Haqqani's runner up with 45,576 votes
Independent candidate Shehram Khan Tarakai winner with 120,000 votes
ANP's Waris Khan's runner-up with 46,000 votes
Independent candidate Mujahid Ali Khan winner with 116,049 votes
JUI's Azam Khan's runner-up with 60,373 votes.
Independent candidate Atif Khan winner with 114,748 votes
ANP's Ameer Haider runner-up with Hoti's 66,159 votes.
Independent candidate Ali Muhammad Khan winner with 102,175
ANP's Ahmed Khan's runner-up with 33,910 votes
Independent candidate Anwar Taj winner with 89,801 votes
JUI's Mufti Gohar Ali's runner-up with 48,545 votes
Independent candidate Fazal Muhammad winner with 100,713 votes
ANP's Aimal Wali Khan's runner-up with 67,876 votes
Independent candidate Sajid Khan winner 40,985 votes
JUI-F's Arif Haqqani's runner-up with 20,209 votes
PML-N's Shah Jee Gul Afridi winner
Independent candidate Iqbal Afridi runner-up
JUI-P's Noor Alam Khan winner with 138,389 votes
independent candidate Sajid Nawaz's runner-up with 65,119 votes
Independent candidate Arbab Ayub winner with 68394 votes
ANP's Saqib Khan's runner-up with 18776 votes
Independent candidate Shandana Gulzar winner with 78,971 votes
JUI-F's Nasir Musazai's runner-up with 20,840 votes
Independent candidate Arbab Sher Ali winner 50,722 votes
PPP's Arbab Alamgir's runner-up with 17,457 votes
Independent candidate Asif Khan winner 50,217 votes
ANP's Ghulam Bilour runner-up with 28,145 votes
Independent candidate Shah Ahad Ali winner with 90,145 votes
PTI-P's Pervaiz Khattak runner-up with 25,582 votes
Independent candidate Zulfiqar Ali winner with 95,962 votes
PTI-P's Imran Khattak's runner-up with 32,698 votes
Independent candidate Sheheryar Afridi winner with 128,027 votes
PML-N's Abbas Afridi's runner-up with 57,066 votes
Independent candidate Yousaf Khan winner with 73,076 votes
JUI-P's Ubaidullah runner-up with 34,324 votes
MWM's Hameed Hussain winner with 58,650 votes
PPP's former minister Sajid Toori runner-up with 54,384 votes
Independent candidate Shahid Khattak winner with 118,056 votes
JUI's Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz's runner-up with 40,965 votes
Independent candidate Syed Naseem Ali Shah winner with 147,087 votes
JUI-F's Zahid Akram Durrani's runner-up with 110,675 votes
NDM's Mohsin Dawar winner with 9,942 votes
Independent candidate Malik Aurangzeb's runner-up with 4,936 votes
Independent candidate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat winner with 117,988 votes
JUI's Maulana Asjad Mehmood runner-up with 68,303 votes
Independent candidate Zubair Khan Wazir winner with 20,022 votes
Independent candidate Muhammad Ali runner-up with 16,194 votes
Independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi winner 3,076 votes
JUI-F''s Maulana Asad Mehmood runner-up with 3,054 votes
Independent candidate Ali Amin Gandapur winner with 93,443 votes
JUI's Maulana Fazlur Rehman's runner-up with 59,922 votes
PPP's Fatahullah Khan Miankhel winner with 56,933 votes
JUI's Ubaidue Rehman's runner-up with 48,343 votes
PML-N's Anjum Aqeel winner with 81,958 votes
independent candidate Amir Masood Mughal runner-up 44,317 votes
PML-N's Tariq Fazal Chaudhry winner with 102,502 votes
independent candidate Shoaib Shaheen runner-up with 86,396 votes
Independent candidate Khurram Nawaz winner 69,699 votes
independent candidate Ali Bukhari's runner-up with 59,851 votes
PML-N's Sheikh Aftab winnet with 119,727 votes
independent candidate Tahir Sadiq runner-up
PML-N's Malik Sohail Khan winner with 119,075 votes
independent candidate Eman Tahir's runner-up with 109,819 votes
PML-N's Raja Usama Sarwar winner with 149,250 votes
independent candidate Latasab Satti runner-up with 113,843 votes
PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf winner with 112,265 votes
independent candidate Tariq Aziz Bhatti runner-up with 91,547 votes.
PML-N's Qamarul Islam Raja winner with 72,006 votes
independent candidate Ajmal Sabir Raja runner-up with 58,576 votes
Independent candidate Barrister Aqeel Malik winner with 85,912 votes
independent candidate Azra Masood runner-up with 73,694 votes
PML-N's Malik Abrar winner with 78,542 votes
independent candidate Raja Basharat runner-up with 68,101 votes
PML-N's Hanif Abbasi winner with 96,649 votes
independent candidate Sheheryar Riaz runner-up with 82,613 votes
PML-N's Daniyal Chaudhry winner with 83,331 votes
independent candidate Seemabia Tahir runner-up with 56,789 votes
PML-N's Tahir Iqbal winner with 119,574 votes
independent candidate Ayaz Amir runner-up with 102,537 votes
PML-N's Ghulam Abbas winner with 141,680 votes
independent candidate Roman Ahmed runner-up with 129,716 votes
PML-N's Bilal Azhar Kayani winner with 99,948 votes
independent candidate Ahsan Adeel runner-up with 90,474 votes
PML-N's Farrukh Altaf winner with 88,238 votes
independent candidate Shaukat Iqbal Mirza runner-up with 84,215 votes
Independent candidate Hussain Elahi winner with 88,069 votes
independent candidate Sajid Yousaf runner-up with 81,640 votes
PML-Q's Chaudhry Saalik Hussain winner with 105,205 votes
Independent candidate Qaisra Ealhi runner-up with 80,946 votes
PML-N's Naseer Ahmed Abbas winner with 90,982 votes
independent candidate Syed Wajahat Hussain Shah runner-up with 82,411 votes
Independent candidate Muhammad Ahmed Chattha winner with 160,676 votes
PML-N's Nisar Ahmed Cheema runner-up with 100,633 votes
Independent candidate Aneeqa Mehdi winner 208,943 votes
PML-N's Saira Afzal Tarar's runner-up with 183,020 votes
Independent candidate Haji Imtiaz winner 166,093 votes
PML-N's Mushahid Raza runner-up with 70,926 votes
PML-N's Nasir Iqbal Bosal with 113,285 votes
independent candidate Kausar Perveen runner-up with 108,768 votes
PML-N's Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani winner 123,437 votes
independent candidate Hamid Raza runner-up with 112,117 votes
PML-N's Khawaja Asif winner with 118,566 votes
independent candidate Rehana Dar runner-up with 100,272 votes
PML-N's Nausheen Iftikhar winner with 112,143 votes
independent candidate Ali Asjad Malhi runner-up with 104,067 votes
Independent candidate Aslam Ghumman winner 130,504 votes
PML-N's Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan runner-up with 95,988 votes
PML-N's Anwarul Haq Chaudhry winner with 99,625 votes
independent candidate Tahir Ali Javed runner-up with 75,626 votes
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal winner with 136,279 votes
independent candidate Javed Kahloon runner-up with 109,309 votes
PML-N's Mehmood Bashir Virk winner with 106,451 votes
independent candidate Rashida Tariq runner-up with 91,812 votes
Independent candidate Muhammad Mobeen Arif winner 106,169 votes
PML-N's Khurram Dastgir's runner-up with 88,308 votes
Independent candidate Ehsanullah Virk winner with 104,023 votes
PML-N's Zulfiqar Ahmed's runner-up with 99,635 votes.
PML-N's Shahid Usman winner 98,160 votes
independent candidate Lala Asadullah runner-up with 95,007 votes
Independent candidate Rana Bilal Ijaz winner 113,558 votes
PML-N's Azhar Qayyum Nahra runner-up with 95,479 votes
PML-N's Mukhtar Ahmed winner with 108,714 votes
PPP's Nadeem Afzal Gondal runner-up with 87349 votes
Indepdent candidate Osama Mela winner with 136,566 votes
PML-N's Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha runner-up with 98,700 votes
Indepdent candidate Shafqat Abbas winner 101,944 votes
PML-N's Liaquat Ali Khan runner-up with 77,477 votes
Independent candidate Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan winner with 105,868 votes
PML-N's Syed Javed Hasnain runner-up with 94,479 votes
PML-N's Shakir Bashir Awan winner with 117,773 votes
IND candidate Umar Islam runner-up with 108,308 votes
Independent candidate Jamal Ahsan winner with 217,427 votes
PML-N's Ubaidullah runner-up with 34,068 votes
Independent candidate Umair Niazi winner 179,820 votes
PML-N's Humair Hayat runner-up with 51,223 votes.
Independent candidate Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel winner with 106,003 votes
PML-N's Abdul Majeed Khan runner-up with 85,429
Independent candidate Rasheed Akbar Khan winner 142,761 votes
Independent candidate Afzal Khan runner-up with 131,176 votes
Independent candidate Ghulam Muhammad Lali winner with 94,355 votes
independent candidate Ghulam Bibi Bharwana runner-up with 59,901 votes
PML-N's Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh winner with 80,146 votes
independent candidate Meher Khalid's 71,704 votes.
Independent candidate Ali Afzal Sahi winner 144,761
PML-N's Azad Ali Tabassum runner-up with 93,938 votes.
Independent candidate Rai Haider Kharal winner 134,485 votes
PML-N's Nawab Sher Waseer's runner-up with 92,504 votes
Independent candidate Saadullah Baloch winner with 72,614 votes
PML-N's Ali Gohar Khan runner-up with 70,311 votes.
PML-N's Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar winner 119,443 votes
IND candidate Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed winner 105,434 votes
IND candidate Umar Farooq winner with 120,686 votes
PML-N's Muhammasd Qasim Farooq runner-up with 80,377 votes
Independent candidate Nisar Jutt winner with 125,053 votes
PML-N's Rana Sanaullah runner-up with 106,934 votes
NA-101: Independent candidate Rana Atif has won with 136,778 votes against PML-N's Irfan Manan's 95,768 votes.
NA-102: Independent candidate Changez Khan Kakar has won with 132,526 votes against PML-N's Abid Sher Ali's 100,320 votes.
NA-103: Independent candidate Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz has won with 147,734 votes against PML-N's Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari's 86,662 votes.
NA-104: Independent candidate Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza has won with 128,687 votes against PML-N's Daniyal Ahmed with 92,594 votes.
NA-105: Independent candidate Usama Hamza has won with 138,194 votes against PML-N's Khalid Jawaid Warraich's 107,840 votes.
NA-106: PML-N's Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry has won with 137,629 votes against Independent candidate Khalid Nawaz with 136,924 votes.
NA-107: Independent candidate Riaz Fatyana has won with 128,870 votes against PML-N's Chaudhry Asad's 95,575 votes.
NA-108: Independent candidate Muhammad Mehboob Sultan has won with 169,578 votes against PML-N's Faisal Saleh Hayat with 134,270 votes.
NA-109: Independent candidate Sheikh Waqas Akram has won with 176,586 votes against PML-N's Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh's 61,787 votes.
NA-110: Independent candidate Sahibzada Ameer Sultan has won with 199,590 against PML-N's Maulana Asif Muavia's 104,171 votes.
NA-111: Independent candidate Arshad Sahi has won with 113,709 votes against PML-N's Barjees Tahir's 93,467 votes.
NA-112: PML-N's Dr Shazra Mansab Kharal has won with 105,646 votes against independent candidate Pir Ijaz Shah's 93316 votes.
NA-113: PML-N's Ateeq Anwar has won with 119,407 votes against independent candidate Rahat Amanullah's 90,872 votes.
NA-114: PML-N's Rana Tanveer has won with 100,039 votes against independent candidate Arshad Mehmood's 82,026 votes.
NA-115: Independent candidate Khurram Shehzad has won with 126,349 votes against PML-N's Javed Latif's 88,125 votes.
NA-116: Independent candidate Khurram Munawar Manj has won with 134,959 votes against PML-N's Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar's 90,225 votes.
NA-117: IPP's Abdul Aleem Khan has won with 72,519 votes against independent candidate Ijaz Buttar's 31,586 votes.
NA-118: PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz has won with 159,60 votes against independent candidate Alia Hamza's 100,803 votes.
NA-119: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz has won with 83,855 votes against independent candidate Shehzad Farooq's 68,376 votes.
NA-120: PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq has won with 68,143 votes against independent candidate Usman Hamza Awan's 49,222 votes.
NA-121: Independent candidate Waseem Qadir has won with 78,703 votes against PML-N's Rohale Asghar's 70,597 votes.
NA-122: Independent candidate Sardar Latif Khosa has won with 117,109 votes against PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique's 77,907 votes.
NA-123: PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has won with 63,953 votes against independent candidate Afzaal Pahat's 48,486 votes.
NA-124: PML-N's Rana Mubashir has won with 55,387 votes against independent candiadate Zameer Ahmed's 43,594 votes.
NA-125: PML-N's Afzal Khokhar has won with 65,102 votes against independent candiadate Rana Javed Umar's 51,144 votes.
NA-126: PML-N's Saiful Mulook Khokhar has won with 67,117 votes against independent candidate Tauqeer Khokhar with 60,479 votes.
NA-127: PML-N's Ataullah Tarar has won with 98,210 votes against independent candiate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar's 82,230 votes.
NA-128: IPP's Aun Chaudhry has won with 172,576 votes against independent candidate Salman Akram Raja's 159,024 votes.
NA-129: Independent candidate Mian Azhar has won with 103,718 votes against PML-N's Muhammad Nauman's 71540 votes.
NA-130: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has won with 171,024 votes against independent candiate Dr Yasmin Rashid's 115,043 votes.
NA-131: PML-N's Saad Wasim Sheikh has won with 108,714 against independent candidate Maqsood Sabir's 77,966 votes.
NA-132: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif has won with 137,231 votes against independent candidate Muhammad Hussain Dogar with 111,116 votes.
NA-133: Independent candidate Azeemuddin has won with 112,000 votes against PML-N's Rana Ishaq's 96,000 votes.
NA-134: PML-N's Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan has won with 141,841 votes against independent candidate Sidra Faisal's 76,205 votes.
NA-135: PML-N's Nadeem Abbas has won with 129,218 votes against independent candidate Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti with 106,700 votes
NA-136: PML-N's Riazul Haq has won with 127,764 votes against independent candidate Hassan Sikandar's 80,069 votes.
NA-137: Independent candidate Raza Ali Gilani has won with 131,925 votes against PML-N's Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan's 105,381 votes.
NA-138: PML-N's Muhammad Moeen Wattoo has won with 122,678 votes against independent candidate Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo's 79,692 votes.
NA-139: PML-N's Ahmed Raza Maneka has won with 121,383 votes against independent candidate Rao Umar Hashim Khan's 116,493 votes.
NA-140: PML-N's Rana Aradat Sharif has won with 95,013 votes against independent candidate Raja Taleh Saeed's 70,998 votes.
NA-141: PML-N's Syed Imran Ahmed Shah has won with 118,240 votes against independent candidate Rana Amir Shehzad's 107,056 votes.
NA-142: Independent candidate Usman Ali has won with 96,228 votes against PML-N's Muhammad Ashraf's 87,339 votes.
NA-143: Independent candidate Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan has won with 147,147 votes against independent candidate Chaudhry Tufail Jutt's 83,480 votes.
NA-144: Independent candidate Barrister Raza Hayat Hiraj has won with 118,999 votes against independent candidate Syed Abid Imam's 78,269 votes.
NA-145: PML-N's Muhammad Khan Daha has won with 102,911 votes against independent candidate Abid Mehmood's 56,188 votes.
NA-146: Independent candidate Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi has won with 112,315 votes against PML-N's Mian Aslam Bodla's 105,654 votes.
NA-147: PML-N's Chaudhry Iftihkar Nazir has won with 107,708 votes against independent candidate Mian Naveed Hameed's 83,394 votes.
NA-148: PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani has won with 67,326 votes against independent candidate Barrister Taimur Malik's 67,033 votes.
NA-149: Independent candidate Amir Dogar has won with 143,613 votes against IPP's Jahangir Tareen with 50,166 votes.
NA-150: Indpendent candidate Zain Qureshi has won with 126,770 votes against PML-N's Javed Akhtar's 76,758 votes.
NA-151: PPP's Ali Musa Gilani has won with 79,080 votes against independent candidate Meherbano Qureshi's 71,649 votes.
NA-152: PPP's Abdul Qadir has won with 96,998 votes against PML-N's Javed Ali's 71,259 votes.
NA-153: PML-N's Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon has won with 95,114 votes against independent candidate Diwan Ashiq Hussain Bukhari's 49,007 votes.
NA-154: Independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon has won with 134,937 votes against PML-N's Abdul Rehman Kanju's 128,438 votes.
NA-155: PML-N's Siddique Khan Baloch has won with 113,542 votes against IPP's Jahangir Tareen with 66,178 votes.
NA-156: Independent candidate Ayesha Nazir has won with 119,820 votes against PML-N's Nazir Ahmed's 90,353 votes.
NA-157: PML-N's Syed Sajid Shah has won with 99,332 votes against independent candidate Sabeen Safdar's 79,996 votes.
NA-158: PML-N's Tehmina Daultana has won with 111,196 votes against independent candidate Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry's 103,052 votes.
NA-159: Independent candidate Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has won with 116,198 votes against PML-N's Saeed Ahmed Khan's 96,191 votes.
NA-160: PML-N's Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo has won with 118,116 votes against independent candidate Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah's 110,294 votes.
NA-161: PML-N's Alamdad Laleka has won with 100,649 votes against independent candidate Shahid Amin's 81,665 votes.
NA-162: PML-N's Ehsanul Haq Bajwa has won with 114,284 votes against independent candidate Khalil Arain's 97,871 votes.
NA-163: PML-Z's Ijazul Haq has won with 84,312 votes against independent candidate Shaukat Mahmood's 75,115 votes.
NA-164: PML-N's Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has won with 123,360 votes against independent candidate Malik Ijaz Guddan's 117,140 votes.
NA-165: PML-Q's Tariq Bashir Cheema has won with 116,554 votes against independent candidate Chaudhry Saud Majeed's 105,313 votes.
NA-166: PML-N's Samiul Hassan Gilani has won with 62,148 votes against independent candidate Nawab Bahawal Abbasi's 48,599 votes.
NA-167: PML-N's Usman Awaisi has won with 88,503 votes against independent candidate Amir Yar Malik's 63,670 votes.
NA-168: PML-N's Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar has won with 124,529 votes against independent candidate Samiullah Chaudhry's 52,270 votes.
NA-169: PPP-P's Murtaza Mehmood has won with 80,421 votes against PML-N's Makhdoom Mubeen Ahmed's 73,312 votes.
NA-170: Independent candidate Mian Ghaus has won with 113,684 votes against PML-N's Sheikh Fayyazuddin's 78,615 votes.
NA-171: Independent candidate Mumtaz Mustafa has won with 103,832 votes against independent candidate Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht's 56,028 votes.
NA-172: Independent candidate Javed Iqbal has won with 129,307 votes against PML-N's Mian Imtiaz Ahmed's 84,527 votes.
NA-173: PPP's Mustafa Mehmood has won with 83,120 votes against independent candidate Nabeel Dahr's 80,304 votes.
NA-174: PML-N's Azhar Khan Leghari has won with 78,680 votes against PPP-P's Syed Usman Mehmood's 71,559 votes.
NA-175: Independent candidate Jamshed Dasti has won with 113,253 votes against PPP's Mehr Irshad Siyal's 71,997 votes.
NA-176: PPP's Nawab Iftikhar Khan has won with 32,027 votes against PML-N's Basit Sultan's 19,361 votes.
NA-177: Independent candidate Muhammad Muazzam Ali Khan has won with 113,662 votes against TLP's Rao Atif's 15,654 votes.
NA-178: PML-N's Amir Talal Khan has won with 113,816 votes against independent candidate Abdul Qayyum Khan Jatoi with 87,932 votes.
NA-179: Independent candidate Shabbir Ali Qureshi has won with 78,097 votes against PML-N's Malik Ghulam Qasim Hinjra's 62,021 votes.
NA-180: Independent candidate Mian Fayaz has won with 96,220 votes against PPP's Raza Rabbani Khar with 49,461 votes.
NA-181: Independent candidate Ambar Majeed has won with 120,499 votes against PML-N's Sahibzada Faizul Hassan's 95,081 votes.
NA-182: Independent candidate Malik Awais Haider Jhakkar has won with 141,869 votes against PML-N's Syed Saqlain Shah Bukhari with 118,654 votes.
NA-183: Independent candidate Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood has won with 134,000 votes against 84,000 votes polled by PML-N's Sardar Amjad Farooq Khosa.
NA-184: PML-N's Abdul Qadir Khan has won with 110,999 votes against independent candidate Ali Muhammad's 109,796 votes.
NA-185: Independent candidate Zartaj Gul Wazir has won with 94,881 votes against PPP's Dost Muhammad Khosa's 32,929 votes.
NA-186: PML-N's Awais Leghari has won with 99,870 votes against independent candidate Sajjad Hussain's 97,949 votes.
NA-187: PML-N's Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari has won with 78,539 votes against independent candidate Sardar Atif Ali Dareshak's 67,284 votes.
NA-188: Independent candidate Ahmed Khan Dareshak has won with 70,206 votes against PML-N's Hafeezur Rehman Khan Dareshak with 8,593 votes
NA-189: Independent candidate Sardar Shamsher has won with 38,875 votes against PML-N's Sardar Riaz's 32,000 votes.
NA-190: PPP's Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani has won with 126,169 votes against independent candidate Mian Muhammad Soomro's 60,011 votes.
NA-191: PPP's Ali Jan has won with 57,282 votes against JUI-F's Shahzain Bijarani's 50,536 votes.
NA-192: PPP-P's Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani has won with 125,197 votes against JUI-P's Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi's 76,864 votes.
NA-193: PPP's Sheheryar Khan Mehr has won with 131,082 votes against JUI's Rashid Mehmood Soomro's 56,153 votes.
NA-194: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has won with 131,217 votes against JUI-F's Rashid Soomro's 34,572 votes.
NA-195: PPP's Nazir Bhagio has won with 133,830 votes against GDA's Safdar Abbasi's 48,893 votes.
NA-196: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has won with 85,370 votes against JUI's Nasir Mehmood Soomro's 34,499 votes.
NA-197: PPP-P's Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi has won with 88,130 votes against JUI-P's Muhammad Uzair Jagirani's 24,199 votes.
NA-198: PPP's Khalid Ahmed has won with 120,259 votes against independent candidate Mian Abdul Haq's 90,629 votes.
NA-199: PPP's Sardar Ali Gohar Mehr has won with 154,832 votes against JUI's Maulana Abdul Qayyum.
NA-200: PPP's Nauman Islam Sheikh has won with 97,088 votes against GDA's Deedar Ali Jatoi's 41,911 votes.
NA-201: PPP's Khurshid Shah has won with 120,219 votes against JUI-F's Maulana Saleh with 53,302 votes.
NA-202: PPP's Nafeesa Shah has won with 146,083 votes against GDA's Ghaus Ali Shah's 28,617 votes.
NA-203: PPP-P's Fazal Ali Shah Jeelani has won with 128,830 votes against GDA's Sadaruddin Shah's 98,236 votes.
NA-204: PPP's Javed Shah Jeelani has won with 112,249 votes against GDA's Sardar Muazzam Khan Abbasi's 87,501 votes.
NA-205: PPP's Syed Abrar Ali Shah has won with 122,675 votes against PML-N's Asghar Ali Shah's 54,404 votes.
NA-206: PPP's Zulfiqar Ali Behan has won with 131,161 votes against GDA's Murtaza Jatoi's 77,117 votes.
NA-207: PPP's Asif Ali Zardari has won with 146,989 votes against independent candidate Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind's 51,916 votes.
NA-208: PPP's Ghulam Mustafa Shah has won with 125,352 against GDA's Syed Zainul Abideen Shah's 58,714 votes.
NA-209: PPP's Shazia Marri has won with 148,365 votes against GDA's Muhammad Khan Junejo with 132,325 votes.
NA-210: PPP's Salahuddin Junejo has won with 150,195 votes against GDA's Saira Bano's 108,194 votes.
NA-211: PPP's Aftab Shah Jilani has won with 84,512 votes against independent candidate Ali Nawaz Shah's 53,880 votes.
NA-212: PPP's Mir Munawar Talpur has won with 121,972 votes against independent candidate Syed Ali Nawaz Shah's 45,321 votes.
NA-213: PPP's Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur has won with 175,162 votes against PML-N' Mir Amanullah's 44,847 votes.
NA-214: PPP-P's Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani has won with 129,992 votes against GDA's Abdul Abdul Razzaq's 60,245 votes.
NA-215: PPP's Dr Mahesh has won with 132,061 votes against GDA's Arbab Ghulam Rahim with 113,346 votes.
NA-216: PPP's Makhdoom Jameel has won with 124,536 votes against PML-N's Bashir Ahmed with 8,439 votes.
NA-217: PPP's Zulfiqar Sattar has won with 115,672 votes against GDA's Raheela Magsi's 69,234 votes.
NA-218: PPP-P's Syed Hussain Tariq has won with 108,597 votes against GDA's Muhammad Rizwan with 7,942 votes.
NA-219: PML-N's Sardar Dr Hafeezur Rehman has won with 85,936 votes against independent candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan's 70,206 votes.
NA-220: MQM-P's Syed Waseem Hussain has won with 64,531 votes against independent candidate Faisal Mughal's 52,025 votes.
NA-221: PPP's Syed Naveed Qamar has won with 107,131 votes against independent candidate Irfan Nizamani's 23,149 votes.
NA-222: PPP's Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur has won with 89,146 votes against GDA's Mir Hussain Bakhsh Talpur's 44,798 votes.
NA-223: PPP's Rasool Bakhsh Chandio has won with 95,530 votes against GDA's Hassam Mirza's 45,670 votes.
NA-224: PPP-P's Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi has won with 134,006 votes against JUI-P's Maulvi Muhammad Saleh's 15,314 votes.
NA-225: PPP's Sadiq Ali Memon has won with 140,773 votes against PML-N's Rasool Bakhsh with 28,899 votes.
NA-226: PPP-P's Malik Asad Sikandar has won with 165,044 votes against GDA's Syed Munir Haider Shah's 30,876 votes.
NA-227: PPP's Irfan Leghari has won with 104,013 votes against GDA's Liaquat Jatoi's 93,956 votes.
NA-228: PPP's Rafique Jamali has won with 98,451 votes against GDA's Karim Ali Jatoi.
NA-229: PPP's Jam Abdul Karim Bajar has won with 55,732 votes against PML-N's Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati's 21,841 votes.
NA-230: PPP's Agha Rafiullah has won with 31,072 votes against independent candidate Masroor Siyal's 2,477 votes.
NA-231: PPP's Abdul Hakeem Baloch has won with 44,634 votes against independent candidate Khalid Mehmood Ali's 43,245 votes.
NA-232: MQM's Aasia Ishaq has won with 88,260 votes against independent candidate Adeel Ahmed with 66,574 votes.
NA-233: MQM-Pakistan's Javed Hanif has won with 98,647 votes against independent candidate Muhammad Haris with 61,722 votes.
NA-234: MQM-Pakistan's Muhammad Moeen Amir Peerzada has won with 73,687 votes against independent candidate Faheem Khan's 43,774 votes.
NA-235: MQM-P's Muhammad Iqbal Khan has won with 20,185 votes against independent candidate Saifur Rehman's 14,167 votes.
NA-236: MQM-Pakistan's Hassaan Sabir has won with 38,871 votes against PPP's Muzammil Qureshi with 32,231 votes.
NA-237: PPP's Asad Alam Niazi has won with 40,836 votes against independent candidate Zahooruddin's 33,321 votes.
NA-238: MQM-P's Sadiq Iftikhar has won with 54,844 votes against independent candidate Haleem Adil Sheikh's 36,875 votes.
NA-239: PPP's Nabil Gabol has won with 40,077 votes against independent candidate Yasir Baloch's 37,234 votes.
NA-240: MQM-P's Arshad Abdullah Vohra has won with 30,573 votes against independent candidate Ramzan Ghanchi's 27,318 votes.
NA-241:
NA-242: MQM-Pakistan's Mustafa Kamal has won with 71,767 votes against independent candidate Dawa Khan's 53,759 votes.
NA-243: PPP-P's Abdul Qadir Patel has won with 60,266 votes against independent canddiate Shujaat's 48,690 votes.
NA-244: MQM-Pakistan's Farooq Sattar has won with 20,048 votes against independent candidate Aftab Jahangir's 14,073 votes.
NA-245
NA-246
NA-247: MQM-P's Khawaja Izharul Hassan has won with 64,945 votes against independent candidate Abbas Hasnain's 52,005 votes.
NA-248: MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has won with 71,536 votes against independent candidate Arsalan Khalid's 58,246 votes.
NA-249: MQM-P's Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui has won with 77,529 votes against independent candidate Uzair Ali Khan's 51,152 votes.
NA-250: MQM-Pakistan's Farhan Chishti has won with 79,925 votes against JI's Hafiz Naeemur Rehman's 43,659 votes.
NA-251
NA-252: PML-N's Sardar Yaqoob is leading with 311 votes against independent candidate Sardar Babar's 310 votes.
NA-253: JWP's Shahzain Bugti is leading with 997 votes against independent candidate Saddam Tareen's 617 votes.
NA-254
NA-255: PPP's Sadiq Memon has won with 140,773 votes.
NA-256: BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal is leading with 5,529 votes against PPP's Abdul Rehman Zehri's 1,885 votes.
NA-257: Independent candidate Aslam Bhootani is leading with 18,917 votes against PML-N's Jam Kamal Khan
NA-258
NA-259
NA-260
NA-261: BNP-M's Sardar Akhtar Mengal has won with 3,404 votes against PPP's Sanaullah Zehri's 2,871 votes.
NA-262: Independent candidate Adil Khan Bazai has won with 20,273 votes against JUI-P's Malik Sikandar Khan's 12,873 votes.
NA-263: PML-N's Jamal Shah Kakar has won with 15,680 votes against independent candidate Salar Khan Kakar's 14,350 votes.
NA-264: PPP's Nawabzada Jamal Raisani has won with 10,678 votes against BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal's 9929 votes.
NA-265: JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman has won with 51,000 votes against PkMAP's Khushal Khan Kakar's 31,000 votes.
NA-266: PkMAP's Mehmood Achakzai is leading with 5,841 votes agaist JUI's Salahuddin's 4,081 votes.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.