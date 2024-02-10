Imran Khan's AI-generated victory speech goes viral

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's jailed prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has made surprising return in the latest general elections and now PTI founder shared a victory speech from jail.

As speculations simmer in Pakistan and around the world on who will become the next premier, Khan's party shared his AI-generated speech in which the former cricketer thanked his supporters for keeping trust.

Khan, 71, said London plan failed, and a big chunk of independent candidates backed by his party are leading the race for National Assembly seats.

The speech, made by latest tech, shows montage of his clips where he starts his speech in his style. PTI founder said his party is leading in 170 seats of National Assembly (lower house).

Chairman Imran Khan's victory speech (AI version) after an unprecedented fightback from the nation that resulted in PTI’s landslide victory in General Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/Z6GiLwCVCR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2024

Firing fresh salvo at rivals, he asked why PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is delivering victory speech even when his party was behind Tehreek e Insaf.

This is not the first time when Khan used voice clone technology to address his supporters.

AI was used for Khan's political campaigns and his startling revealtions made headlines in internetional media.