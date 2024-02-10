Army Chief says right to vote was proof of free, unfettered democracy in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir congratulated the nation, government and the Election Commission of Pakistan on successfully holding the general election.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the top general as saying that he felicitated political parties and all winning candidates.

The exercise of the right to vote was “proof of their commitment to free and unfettered democracy,” COAS said.

Gen Asim went on to add that media, civil society, administration, and the judiciary made the election successful.

Army Chief said democracy and elections were ways to serve the people.

Millions of Pakistanis rushed to polling stations on February 8 to elect a new government amid soaring inflation and incidents of violence.