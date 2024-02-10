Army Chief says right to vote was proof of free, unfettered democracy in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir congratulated the nation, government and the Election Commission of Pakistan on successfully holding the general election.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the top general as saying that he felicitated political parties and all winning candidates.
The exercise of the right to vote was “proof of their commitment to free and unfettered democracy,” COAS said.
Gen Asim went on to add that media, civil society, administration, and the judiciary made the election successful.
Army Chief said democracy and elections were ways to serve the people.
Millions of Pakistanis rushed to polling stations on February 8 to elect a new government amid soaring inflation and incidents of violence.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
