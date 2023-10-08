Pakistan set to receive fresh loan tranche from IMF

KARACHI – Pakistan has taken several stern measures to push through a series of economic reforms in line with the economic reform program tabled by the International Monetary Fund.
A report by Brokerage Topline Securities titled ‘Pakistan IMF Loan Review: Funding Requirement, Primary Deficit, Gas Pricing & Monetary Policy’ suggests that South Asian nation is set to receive the next tranche of bailout funds of $700 million from the global lender.
It said the country of nearly 240 million met targets for net international reserves, net domestic assets, and foreign currency swap/forward position as of the end of June 2023. The government, however, missed the targets for the primary deficit.
The crisis hit nation secured nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) from the IMF worth $3 billion earlier this year, and State Bank received $1.2 billion in July 2023.
Meanwhile, the interim setup is looking for other loans of around $5.7 billion to boost foreign inflows of for FY24. Pakistan’s reserves decline in recent times, and amid the absence of additional foreign currency inflows, the country faced massive blows.
The second tranche will temporarily boost the dilapidating reserves but there is a dire need for massive funding as the country has to repay $10.35bn in debt servicing till December this year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
