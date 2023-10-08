Search

Mahira's latest pictures from wedding dinner prove she's a fashion connoisseur

Noor Fatima
03:42 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
Mahira Khan
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's matrimonial union with Salim Karim has become the highlight of wedding season — for a number of reasons. While Khan was all hush-hush before the wedding happened, she is now taking her millions of fans and followers on a trip down the memory lane and sharing moments from her big day and other festivities.

Ditching the traditional red color on her wedding day and opting for a more minimalistic yet elegant Faraz Manan attire, Khan set the trend for pastel weddings — in Pakistan to say the least. However, no desi wedding is complete without pop of bright colors and Mahira understood it well.

The Raees actress, in a newly shared set of pictures, donned a chic lehenga choli in red and white — making sure that her fandom's wish to see the star in red comes true.

Looking ravishing in red, the Bin Roye star raised the Zara Shahjahan number to the pinnacle of elegance with a tint of extravaganza.

Khan's charming lehenga and choli had floral prints against the white base with a pop of muted green and gold, attracting attention towards the huge flowers. Paired with a red bandhani dupatta, the custom attire became the perfect concoction of modern and desi.

The gorgeous bride opted for a red lip to accentuate her fair complexion and accessorized with statement earrings, red bangles and silver gold cuff bangles to draw attention to her hands. Khan's hairdo was simple and elegant as she rocked a slick low ponytail.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

