Pakistani film, In Flames, wins coveted int'l award

Pakistani film, In Flames, secured the prestigious award for Best Feature at the International South Asian Film Festival Canada (ISAFF Canada), marking a giant leap for the cinema and the film industry.

The film's official Instagram account, in collaboration with Zarrar Kahn, and Mohammad Ali Hashmi,shared the exciting news with their fans. They also expressed immense for being part of the global South Asian filmmaking community.

The post read, "We won Best Feature! Thank you ISAFF Canada for this incredible honour! It means the world! We are so grateful to be part of South Asian excellence in Canada and around the world. This award goes to our entire team! We did it, guys!"

In Flames is a cinematic masterpiece that opens new horizons for cinema lovers. In Flames boasts ensemble cast of Rameesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Omair Javaid.

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap previously praised In Flames, describing it as more than a moody horror film.