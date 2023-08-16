After Cannes, In Flames to premiere in Toronto International Film Festival

Pakistani film industry's critically acclaimed project, In Flames, has been garnering praise left and right, and its just the beginning!

Zarrar Kahn’s debut feature film — a horror story based in Pakistan — which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2023, will now premiere at film festivals in Toronto as well as Catalonia.

The actor-turned-director shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram.

“In Flames movie is going to [the] Toronto International Film Festival for our North American premiere! Full circle moment about 20 years in the making. And next up is the Sitges Festival!" Kahn shared.

The horror film is produced by Anam Abbas, executively produced by Shant Joshi, Todd Brown, and Maxine Cottray. In Flames stars Rameesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Omair Javaid.

Unlike typical films, In Flames is divorced of music and depends heavily on script and sound to establish its chilling nature.

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke words of aplaudit stating, “In Flames is so much more than a moody horror film. It talks about society, pulls out everything, and shows it bare naked. That hits you so hard in the gut.”