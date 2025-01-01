Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Veteran players likely to return for Pakistan squad in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering recalling several senior players to the national squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, sources revealed.

The much-anticipated tournament is set to begin on February 19, 2025, with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled to be held in Karachi. The event will conclude on March 9, 2025.

Potential Squad Changes

According to insider reports, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to retain his position as the team’s captain. In addition, experienced players such as Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and Imam-ul-Haq are expected to make a comeback to strengthen the squad.

The sources further revealed that the squad is likely to feature:

  • Four fast bowlers to provide pace and aggression.
  • Three spinners to offer variety and depth in the bowling attack.
  • Seven specialist batters to anchor the batting lineup.

Official Schedule Announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already released the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025. Karachi will host the tournament’s opening match on February 19, and games will continue until the final on March 9.

The return of experienced players signals Pakistan’s intent to field a balanced and competitive side. Cricket analysts believe this strategy could boost the team’s chances of reclaiming the coveted title.

With preparations underway and expectations soaring, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing high-quality cricket and Pakistan’s performance on home soil.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

