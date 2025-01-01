Met office predicts rains in Lahore, other parts of Pakistan in January’s first week

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that a frontal weather system is likely to enter western parts of the country on January 1, 2025 evening/night and may persist in upper parts till 06th January, 2025.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall is expected in Murree and Galliyat from 01 to 6 January 2025 with occasional gaps.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jahng and Toba Tek Singh from 02nd (evening/night) to 06th January (morning), 2025,” read the forecast.

The light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar from 02nd (night) to 05th January, 2025.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province however, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dadu, Qamber Shehdad Kot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Jacobabad on 03rd & 04th January, 2025.