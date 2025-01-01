FIA cracks down on human trafficking: 13 officers booked, 35 dismissed

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken decisive action against officers involved in human trafficking, registering cases against 13 officials and terminating the services of 35 others.

Accountability Measures

The FIA’s Director General (DG), Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, chaired a departmental inquiry session, commonly referred to as Orderly Room, to assess the role of officials implicated in the tragic incidents.

During the proceedings:

49 officers faced departmental hearings.

faced departmental hearings. 4 inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, 2 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 5 head constables, and 14 constables were dismissed from service due to their involvement.

Zero Tolerance for Negligence

DG FIA Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir emphasized that there is no place in the organization for individuals guilty of negligence and misconduct.

“We are committed to eradicating human trafficking networks and ensuring strict disciplinary action against all those found complicit,” he stated.

This move is expected to serve as a deterrent for other officials, reinforcing the need for vigilance and integrity in combating human trafficking operations.