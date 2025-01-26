Mother arrested for kidnapping, tragic killing of 2-year-old son in Lahore’s Raiwind

LAHORE – A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Punjab’s capital Lahore where a two-year-old boy was abducted and murdered, with his mother turned out to be the culprit behind the bone-chilling incident.

Police apprehended the mother, along with her accomplice, after the discovery of the child’s remains. The investigation team said the victim, identified as Azlan, was kidnapped from Raiwind on January 23. During the probe, police found contrasting statements from Azlan’s mother and upon digging deep into her phone record, a detailed communication surfaced between the accused and one of his relatives.

Using the information from the suspects, cops managed to locate Azlan’s burned body in Kot Radha Kishan. According to the police, the child was murdered shortly after his abduction, and the body was subsequently burnt.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the motive behind this heinous act and gather more evidence concerning the role of the mother and her accomplice.