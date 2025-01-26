Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mother arrested for kidnapping, tragic killing of 2-year-old son in Lahore’s Raiwind

Mother Arrested For Kidnapping Tragic Killing Of 2 Year Old Son In Lahores Raiwind

LAHORE – A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Punjab’s capital Lahore where a two-year-old boy was abducted and murdered, with his mother turned out to be the culprit behind the bone-chilling incident.

Police apprehended the mother, along with her accomplice, after the discovery of the child’s remains. The investigation team said the victim, identified as Azlan, was kidnapped from Raiwind on January 23. During the probe, police found contrasting statements from Azlan’s mother and upon digging deep into her phone record, a detailed communication surfaced between the accused and one of his relatives.

Using the information from the suspects, cops managed to locate Azlan’s burned body in Kot Radha Kishan. According to the police, the child was murdered shortly after his abduction, and the body was subsequently burnt.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the motive behind this heinous act and gather more evidence concerning the role of the mother and her accomplice.

Karachi police announce filing attempt to murder case over aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search