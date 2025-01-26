Kashmiris observe India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’ with rallies, strikes

ISLAMABAD – People in both sides of Kashmir observe Indian Republic Day with strikes, protest amid ongoing denial of their democratic right to self-determination.

The call for protests has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organizations. In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir IIOJK, the day is being marked by a complete shutdown, while anti-India rallies are being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and several global cities.

The day is being observed with strong message to international community that New Delhi has no moral or legal standing to celebrate its Republic Day in a region where it continues to occupy Kashmiris’ fundamental rights.

The situation in occupied region worsened with intensified security measures, as Indian forces have increased checks, frisking, surveillance, and patrols in various parts of the region. Authorities have deployed additional forces, particularly around key venues for Republic Day functions, to maintain control.

Hurriyat leaders condemned India’s military presence in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it illegal, unconstitutional, and a violation of international law. The ongoing restrictions and security measures have only added to the dire conditions faced by the people of Kashmir.

The observance of Black Day aims to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and their continued struggle for their right to self-determination, demanding the attention of the international community.