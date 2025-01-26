Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Kashmiris observe India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’ with rallies, strikes

Kashmiris Observe Indias Republic Day As Black Day With Rallies Strikes

ISLAMABAD – People in both sides of Kashmir observe Indian Republic Day with strikes, protest amid ongoing denial of their democratic right to self-determination.

The call for protests has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organizations. In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir IIOJK, the day is being marked by a complete shutdown, while anti-India rallies are being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and several global cities.

The day is being observed with strong message to international community that New Delhi has no moral or legal standing to celebrate its Republic Day in a region where it continues to occupy Kashmiris’ fundamental rights.

The situation in occupied region worsened with intensified security measures, as Indian forces have increased checks, frisking, surveillance, and patrols in various parts of the region. Authorities have deployed additional forces, particularly around key venues for Republic Day functions, to maintain control.

Hurriyat leaders condemned India’s military presence in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it illegal, unconstitutional, and a violation of international law. The ongoing restrictions and security measures have only added to the dire conditions faced by the people of Kashmir.

The observance of Black Day aims to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and their continued struggle for their right to self-determination, demanding the attention of the international community.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search