Cold wave intensifies in Karachi, what to expect in the next 24 hours?

The cold wave in Karachi has intensified once again, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a cold and dry weather pattern for the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded today was 9.8°C. Additionally, light fog in the morning led to a reduced visibility of just 3 kilometers, causing some disruptions across various parts of the city.

The department further stated that in the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 9°C. Winds from various directions are predicted to blow at speeds of 5 to 20 kilometers per hour, which could further amplify the chill.

Citizens have been advised to wear warm clothing and exercise caution while traveling, especially in areas with reduced visibility due to fog.

This cold snap serves as a reminder to Karachiites to stay prepared and take necessary precautions for their health and safety during this chilly weather.