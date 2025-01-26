Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saim Ayub Overlooked As Icc Names Kusal Mendis Best Test Cricketer Of 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has overlooked Pakistan’s rising star, Saim Ayub, in its announcement of the best Test cricketer of 2024, instead awarding the honor to Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the ICC recognized Mendis for his exceptional performance in the red-ball format, leading to his nomination for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award. Over the past year, Mendis scored an impressive 1,451 runs at an average of 50, playing pivotal roles in several matches to secure victories for his team. His performances were instrumental in Sri Lanka’s campaign during the ICC World Test Championship final.

The 26-year-old middle-order batsman achieved the rare feat of scoring over 1,000 runs in a calendar year, joining an elite list of players who have reached this milestone. He also became the third-fastest player in Test cricket history to amass 1,000 runs, achieving the mark in just 13 innings, equaling Sir Donald Bradman’s record.

Mendis’ stellar year included five centuries and three half-centuries against top teams like New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England. His consistency and ability to perform under pressure have been key highlights of his year.

Meanwhile, the ICC had earlier announced four nominees for the Best Test Batsman of the Year, including Saim Ayub from Pakistan, West Indies’ Shamarh Brooks, and England’s Gus Attenborough.

The omission of Ayub from the top honors has sparked protests among cricket fans, especially in Pakistan, who expressed disappointment at the ICC’s decision. Many felt that Ayub’s consistent performances throughout the year deserved greater recognition. The 23-year-old Pakistani batter had been one of the most consistent performers in Test cricket, but despite his achievements, the ICC’s award did not reflect his contributions to the format in 2024. Fans and pundits alike have criticized the decision, with many calling it an oversight.

Latest

