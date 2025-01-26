Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nadia Hussain exposes dark side of showbiz industry

Pakistani model and actress Nadia Hussain has exposed the dark and ugly side of the showbiz industry, sharing several bitter truths that are going viral.

Nadia Hussain is an actress, model, businesswoman, and content creator who has been part of the fashion industry for over two decades. She has worked in various fields.

Recently, Nadia appeared as a guest on a program where she openly discussed the dark aspects of the showbiz industry and illicit relationships.

According to Nadia Hussain, she has seen it all and knows what goes on behind closed doors.

She revealed how influential people often make illicit demands from young boys and girls aspiring to find work in the industry.

The actress shared that even after establishing her identity in the industry, she too has faced such situations multiple times.

She recounted an instance when she was offered to host a program, with the expectation of a “special dinner” in return. She clearly rejected the offer and did not proceed with the work.

Nadia emphasized that she has always been very clear about her boundaries. However, young boys and girls eager to work in showbiz are often forced to fulfill such unethical demands from powerful individuals.

She also revealed that she knows women who have done such things, but she doesn’t judge them as it’s their personal decision, and their actions don’t affect her life.

Nadia mentioned that even married individuals are involved in such activities, and it’s easier to trust married people without suspicion. Unfortunately, these things are happening not only in showbiz but across all industries.

