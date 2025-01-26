Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hira Mani’s surprising request to Rajab Butt leads to major announcement

Hira Mani's surprising request to Rajab Butt leads to major announcement

Pakistani showbiz industry’s renowned actress, model, and singer Hira Mani recently made a unique request to Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt, to which Rajab Butt also made a major announcement.

This interesting incident between Hira Mani and Rajab Butt is going viral on social media through a video clip, with users sharing amusing comments.

The video was recorded when Hira Mani was in the makeup room, and Rajab Butt was vlogging as usual. After exchanging greetings and checking on each other’s well-being, Hira Mani praised Rajab Butt, calling him a big personality. Suddenly, she made a request that left everyone surprised.

Hira Mani asked Rajab Butt, since he is a famous YouTuber, to guide her so that she could start her own YouTube channel. She humorously added, “Please make me rich.”

In response to Hira Mani’s request, Rajab Butt immediately made a major announcement. In a live video, Rajab Butt confidently stated that he is one of the top YouTubers in Pakistan and promised that if Hira Mani starts her YouTube channel, she would soon quit acting.

Rajab further added that on the day Hira Mani’s channel is launched, he would gift her half a million, meaning 500,000 subscribers.

After Rajab Butt’s announcement, Hira Mani appeared overjoyed, while social media users expressed mixed reactions. Some users called Hira Mani’s request “unprofessional” and suggested she should not have asked for help in such a way.

However, others considered it a friendly joke and appreciated Rajab Butt’s gesture. This incident has sparked a new debate on social media.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

