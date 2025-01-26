Narowal farmer distributes 50 maunds of cauliflower for free over low prices in vegetable market

NAROWAL – A farmer decided to distribute 50 maunds of cauliflower for free after the traders set the price between Rs2 to 5 per kilogram in the vegetable market of Narowal.

The farmer from the nearby village of Sadiqabad brought nearly 50 maunds of cauliflower to the market, but despite visiting several traders, he couldn’t get a price higher than Rs2 to 5 per kilogram.

Frustrated, the farmer decided to distribute the cauliflower for free in the market.

Residents who visited the market filled their bags with the free cauliflower. The farmer expressed that his cost per acre is around Rs40,000, and selling at Rs2 per kilogram doesn’t even cover the cost of bringing the product to the market. He added that they are struggling to pay for their children’s school fees.