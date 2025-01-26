Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Narowal farmer distributes 50 maunds of cauliflower for free over low prices in vegetable market

Narowal Farmer Distributes 50 Maunds Of Cauliflower For Free Over Low Prices In Vegetable Market

NAROWAL – A farmer decided to distribute 50 maunds of cauliflower for free after the traders set the price between Rs2 to 5 per kilogram in the vegetable market of Narowal.

The farmer from the nearby village of Sadiqabad brought nearly 50 maunds of cauliflower to the market, but despite visiting several traders, he couldn’t get a price higher than Rs2 to 5 per kilogram.

Frustrated, the farmer decided to distribute the cauliflower for free in the market.

Residents who visited the market filled their bags with the free cauliflower. The farmer expressed that his cost per acre is around Rs40,000, and selling at Rs2 per kilogram doesn’t even cover the cost of bringing the product to the market. He added that they are struggling to pay for their children’s school fees.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search