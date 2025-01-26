Mathira criticises Chahat Fateh Ali Khan for sharing video without consent

Renowned model and actress Mathira has strongly criticised social media star Chahat Fateh Ali Khan for filming and sharing a video without her permission.

Mathira stated that misinterpreting her boldness or crossing her personal boundaries is unacceptable. She clarified that the viral video was not captured by her show’s cameras but was filmed by Chahat from an awkward angle.

She expressed disappointment, saying, “Being bold doesn’t mean anyone can hug me or touch my back. This is crossing the line, and a sensible person wouldn’t behave this way.”

Mathira revealed that Chahat had promised to remove the video, but it has neither been taken down nor has he apologized. She expressed frustration over such actions done for fame, calling them unfortunate.

She also warned her fans to respect her personal boundaries, asking them not to try hugging or shaking hands with her without consent.