YouTuber Sham Idrees accuses Ducky Bhai of abuse, intimidation

Famous YouTuber Sham Idrees has leveled serious accusations against his old rival Ducky Bhai and presented some evidence to support his claims.

It is important to note that Sham Idrees and Ducky Bhai have been in a feud for the past 7 years, which began with Ducky Bhai’s criticism of Sham Idris’s daily vlogging and comments on his marriage and other personal matters, escalating the tension between them.

Now, Sham has broken his silence after 7 years, once again accusing Ducky Bhai and claiming to have proof, which he shared in a video.

He admitted that he was responsible for having Ducky Bhai’s Facebook page shut down, which was due to the video content.

In his video, Sham revealed that what he understood 7 years ago is now being exposed to the public, and claimed that Ducky had also physically assaulted smaller YouTubers.

Sham included some individuals in the video who accused Ducky Bhai of violence and other allegations, asserting that Ducky had threatened and intimidated them, even going as far as to threaten them with legal action and physical assault.