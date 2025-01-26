Body of missing female lawyer found in Hafizabad canal

The body of a female lawyer who had been reported missing from Lahore’s Nawab Town area has been found in a canal in Hafizabad.

According to police, the body of Advocate Saira was discovered wrapped in a bag, making identification extremely difficult. The police confirmed that the body was sent for forensic examination to ascertain further details.

Saira had been reported missing by her sister, Ayesha, who filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Nawab Town police station in Lahore. Following the discovery, Hafizabad police registered an FIR and conducted the burial of the deceased.

Upon receiving the information, Lahore police immediately dispatched a team to Hafizabad to investigate the matter. It has also been revealed that the victim had recently married a man named Bilal.

The authorities have initiated further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.