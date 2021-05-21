Arjun Kapoor appreciates Pakistanis for offering help to India amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward as he applauded the people of Pakistan for extending support to Indian during the worsening COVID-19 crisis.

As the political tension is always on the rise with multiple bones of contentions among the two states, the grave coronavirus situation brought the people of two arch-rivals in South Asia. The 35-year-old was all praise for Pakistanis who recently stood up to help India during its worst COVID-19 crisis.

“You should not forget that in the time of need there was a helping hand and that should be respected in the bigger picture,” he said in a recent interview.

Moreover, Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama that he had conversed about his latest release Sardar ka Grandson where he essayed the role of a devoted grandson who embarks on a mission to reunite his sickly grandmother with her ancestral home across the border.

His positive outlook on the neighbouring countries’ often strained relationship was applauded by the netizens.

Delving into detail about the connection of the neighbours, he said while the two states are not on the same page when it comes to the game of cricket, both countries have friendship otherwise. Further, he hoped that this friendship to be maintained further.

Sardar ka Grandson also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta alongside Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and was released on May 18.

With more than 24 million cases and 270,000 deaths, India is now the epicentre of the global pandemic.